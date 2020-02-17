Go crazy at LEGOmania

LEGO fans of all ages are invited to LEGOmania, an evening of family-friendly, LEGO-themed activities.

The event takes place 5-8 p.m. March 7, at Northview High School, 4451 Hunsberger Ave. NE in Grand Rapids.

The night includes a raffle to win LEGO sets, demonstrations by local expert builders and student robotics teams, a special appearance by Emmet from “The LEGO Movie” and exhibitions of LEGO sets.

Play areas will be supplied with LEGO and DUPLO bricks from the Kent District Library’s Plainfield branch. Concessions and souvenirs are available for purchase.

There also will be a speed-building competition and a creation competition.

Advance registration is required for competitions and space is limited. Register by Feb. 27 to reserve a spot. Competition fees vary based on event. Competitors get two free admission tickets.

Tickets to enter the event are a “suggested donation” of $3 per person or $12 per family.

Proceeds support the Northview band program.