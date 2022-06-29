Kentwood to host Fourth of July activities

A pancake breakfast, 5K race and carnival are just a few things happening on Independence Day in Kentwood.

The festivities will begin with a pancake breakfast served from 7-9:30 a.m. Monday, July 4, at Kentwood Fire Station 1, 4775 Walma Ave. SE. The breakfast includes pancakes, sausage, juice and coffee and costs $5. Kids ages 5 and younger eat for free.

“Celebrating our nation’s independence by participating in Kentwood’s Fourth of July festivities has been a favorite family and community tradition for many decades. People of all ages enjoy these events, from pancakes and parades to 5Ks and fireworks,” said Stephen Kepley, mayor of Kentwood.

Runners of all ages will meet at 7:30 a.m. at Kentwood City Hall, 4900 Breton Rd. SE, for the NN Mobile Solutions 5K Race and Fun Walk. The race will begin at 8:30 a.m. at city hall and loop through nearby neighborhoods before finishing at the same starting place.

A parade will be held at 9:30 a.m. after the race at Crestwood Middle School, 2674 44th St. SE, traveling south on Walma Ave. SE to Breton Road SE, then turning west on 52nd Street SE before finishing at Challenger Elementary School, 2475 52nd St. SE.

The city also will host a carnival from 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. behind city hall featuring rides and games for all ages. Individual tickets cost $1, and wristbands will be available for $20.

To conclude the day, the city’s evening celebration will take place at city hall from 4-10 p.m. and feature community booths, a beer tent, food trucks and fireworks show.

The fireworks can be viewed from city hall and surrounding areas.

A section of Walma Avenue from Fire Station 1 to the roundabout will be closed all day. In addition, a section of Breton Road in front of the Kent District Library — Kentwood, 4950 Breton Rd. SE, will be closed for the fireworks display.

More information on the day’s events is here.