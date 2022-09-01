Kane Brown to play Van Andel Arena

A renowned country artist is kicking off his “Drunk or Daydreaming” tour in West Michigan.

On the heels of his historic MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) performance as the first male country artist to perform on the show, Kane Brown announced he plans to kick off his “Drunk or Daydreaming” U.S. tour at Van Andel Arena, 130 Fulton St. W in Grand Rapids, on March 16, 2023.

Brown will perform alongside guest artists Dustin Lynch and LOCASH for this new tour, which will include Brown’s first solo headlining arena show at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on March 31.

“Drunk or Daydreaming” U.S. is produced by AEG Presents and will see Brown performing from his new album “Different Man,” which includes his current hit, “Like I Love Country Music,” his No. 1 hit “One Mississippi” and his new single, “Grand.”

The international leg of the “Drunk or Daydreaming” tour will wrap up in Stockholm on January 31 after hitting cities including Sydney, London, and Toronto.

The new tour follows the success of Brown’s “Blessed & Free” tour, in which he visited all 29 NBA basketball arenas, making him the first country artist in history to headline every NBA basketball arena in a single tour and one of only 10 country acts to sell out Los Angeles Crypto.com Center (formerly Staples Center) in the venue’s history.

Tickets for “Drunk or Daydreaming” will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, and are available here. Brown’s “Different Man” is available for pre-order on the artist’s website.