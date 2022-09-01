School, artists and apples highlight fall

The sounds of football are back in the air, the smell of wet leaves and pumpkin spice is near and the crisp tartness of apple cider soon will be back on the tongue.

With school back in session, there’s a little less time to fully enjoy all the amazing things Grand Rapids has to offer — somehow, that’s seemingly true even when you don’t have children. With that in mind, it’s even more important to efficiently use your time wisely, and that’s where we come in. We’ve managed to put together another delightful issue full of cool stories about the people and places that make Grand Rapids special.

Our features highlight some great pieces of West Michigan: Jesse O’Brien checks in with one of the best schools in the country, Sam Easter profiles several great artists beautifying the city and I take on three Midwest destinations that are well worth the drive.

In the spirit of fall, start with the Guide at the front of the book. There, writer Lindsey Van Hekken takes readers through three of the region’s generational apple orchards. There’s also a quick spotlight of Gordon Lightfoot, the legendary singer-songwriter scheduled to be in town this fall.

Book lovers and design fiends alike can take a stroll through an unusual gem in Grandville, and you won’t want to miss the report on the artists who are turning 49507 into a community canvas. We also check in with Grand Action 2.0 to see what the plans are to take Grand Rapids to the next level (Hint: There are some really ambitious projects, but the organization does have the history to back up its dreams.)

Writer Ann Byle explores a great local gym, while also chatting with a local author. Keeping with some book themes in this issue, we learn how Schuler Books has become a viral sensation on social media.

In the city, we celebrate New Holland Brewing Company’s 25th anniversary and a new seafood restaurant that is delighting tastebuds downtown, while in the near neighborhoods Little Bird is taking flight from its brunch-only reputation and an iconic Eastown pizza spot still is cranking out pies after more than 50 years.

Cheers to Oktoberfest season!

Featured Contributor

Pasha Shipp Favorite thing about Michigan fall? My favorite part about fall in Michigan is sipping mulled wine on my deck on a cool 60-degree day with my pup, Lilue, curled up in my lap; sounds like heaven. What was your favorite establishment this summer? Broad Leaf Brewing is definitely my summer go-to spot. The food and drink optionsare perfect for the season.

This story can be found in the September/October 2022 issue of Grand Rapids Magazine. To get more stories like this delivered to your mailbox, subscribe here.