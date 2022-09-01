Gryphon Place engages community during Suicide Prevention Month

A leading agency in suicide prevention plans to host a monthlong series of events.

Kalamazoo crisis center Gryphon Place will offer several opportunities to support and educate West Michigan about suicide prevention through September.

In honor of National Suicide Prevention Month, Gryphon Place is inviting the public to learn and help spread awareness of suicide, the second-leading cause of death for Americans ages 10-34, and the 12th overall leading cause of death. Events during September include a book fair, trivia night, free community training events and a 5K, to be held Sept. 24.

Gryphon Place is partnering with this is a bookstore and Bookbug for a weeklong book fair fundraiser to support its mission of suicide prevention. From Sept. 5-11, the book store will donate a portion of its sales to Gryphon Place when buyers mention their support of the organization at checkout. Attendees can register for the in-store book fair here.

Gryphon Place will host safeTALK suicide prevention training from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, at its location at 3245 S. Eighth St. in Kalamazoo. The half-day training program teaches participants how to recognize and engage people who may be having suicidal thoughts and connect them with community resources trained in suicide prevention. The training is free and open to everyone.

Shakespeare’s Pub will host a general trivia night fundraiser for Gryphon Place at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, 241 E. Kalamazoo Ave. In Kalamazoo. Attendance is $10 per person to compete for prizes from Short’s Brewing Company.

Gryphon Place is inviting adults to participate in free adult mental health first aid training from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, in partnership with Integrated Services of Kalamazoo. This one-day class takes place at Gryphon Place and will help attendees learn how to recognize signs of mental health or substance use challenges in adults ages 18 and older, how to offer and provide initial help and how to guide a person toward appropriate care if necessary.

This program will be followed by a youth mental health first aid training on Sept. 28 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and also will be at Gryphon Place. This training day is offered in partnership with Integrated Services and focused on recognizing and supporting mental health challenges among children and adolescents ages 12-18.

From Sept. 16-30 the organization will host an online Pampered Chef fundraiser, where attendees can share healthy recipes and tools for cooking. A portion of sales will be donated to Gryphon Place programs.

Last but not least, the nonprofit is asking the public to join in its 9th annual Gryphon Place Suicide Prevention Walk on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 9 a.m. at Bronson Park, 200 S Rose St. The 5K cause-walk will raise awareness for suicide prevention, allow people to connect with each other, and provide critical funds for Gryphon Place. Registry for the 5k is available here for $25 before Sept. 5. $30 after Sept. 6.