Holland summer events postponed

Downtown Holland and the Holland Farmers Market have postponed the events that were scheduled for the summer until the state of Michigan deems it safe for large groups to gather.

Concerts In The Park, the lunchtime concert series held in GDK Park, will not be held June 10 as scheduled, and the Thursday night Street Performer Series will not begin June 11.

However, plans for the annual Downtown Holland Sidewalk Sales on Aug. 7-8 currently are still underway, and the Holland Farmers Market will remain open from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays during the summer.

“Postponing our weekly summer events was a very difficult decision for our board of directors,” Downtown Holland Marketing Coordinator Kara de Alvare said. “But they recognized that it was the best decision to make to keep our community safe. We know that so many residents and visitors look forward to spending summer days and evenings in downtown Holland, and we hope that doesn’t change.

“Our businesses are very eager to open their doors again in a safe manner once they are permitted to do so. In the meantime, we encourage customers to shop from their favorite retailers online at shopdowntownholland.com and order takeout from their favorite restaurants at dinedowntownholland.com.”

The Holland Farmers Market also is postponing its weekly Chef Series cooking demonstrations, kids activities and its Monday Night Market.

The Chef Series was scheduled to begin May 16 and the Kids Activities was set to begin June 10. The Monday Night Market, which debuted last year with food trucks, beer and wine sales, and lawn games, was scheduled to open June 1.

“Customer safety has always been our top priority at the Holland Farmers Market,” de Alvare said. “But now more than ever before, it’s important that our staff, vendors and community partners focus all of their efforts on protecting the well-being of our residents and visitors, while ensuring that everyone has access to the fresh, local and healthy food they deserve.”