New app offers transportation for kids

The user-friendly platform allows parents to easily schedule a ride or series of rides to drive children back and forth to school, academic tutoring, sports and other extracurricular activities. Courtesy Trusted Rides

Trusted Rides officially launched in Grand Rapids with a new iOS and Android app to help working parents meet their child’s transportation needs.

The Trusted Rides app is dedicated exclusively to offering safe rides for kids ages 5 and up. The user-friendly platform allows parents to easily schedule a ride or series of rides to drive children back and forth to school, academic tutoring, sports and other extracurricular activities.

“Safety is our No. 1 concern,” said Michelle Exoo, co-founder of Trusted Rides. “What makes our company different from other rideshare companies is that we are dedicated exclusively to rides for children ages 5 and up, and as a result, we have more rigorous security and insurance protocols.

“Our drivers are expected to be on time, clean, appropriate, polite and safe at all times. We have a zero-tolerance policy for any drivers breaking these requirements.”

Safety features include a driver profile with a 30-second video and car details, a system-generated password and real-time geo-tracking of the ride. Trusted Rides drivers are also easily identifiable through a logo on their vehicle and a Trusted Rides T-shirt. These features provide a foundation for parents and children to discuss the who, what, where, when and how of ride safety.

“As working parents, we know the struggle of balancing work responsibilities with a busy family calendar of school pickups, academic tutoring and extracurricular activities,” said Tom Gott, co-founder of Trusted Rides. “We developed this transportation solution so highly qualified drivers can safely transport your child from one location to another.”

Processing payments is done with a credit card through the Trusted Rides app. Rides start at $12.50 plus $2 for each additional rider, but rates vary depending on destination.

