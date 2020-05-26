New app offers transportation for kids

Trusted Rides officially launched in Grand Rapids with a new iOS and Android app to help working parents meet their child’s transportation needs.

The Trusted Rides app is dedicated exclusively to offering safe rides for kids ages 5 and up. The user-friendly platform allows parents to easily schedule a ride or series of rides to drive children back and forth to school, academic tutoring, sports and other extracurricular activities.

“Safety is our No. 1 concern,” said Michelle Exoo, co-founder of Trusted Rides. “What makes our company different from other rideshare companies is that we are dedicated exclusively to rides for children ages 5 and up, and as a result, we have more rigorous security and insurance protocols.

“Our drivers are expected to be on time, clean, appropriate, polite and safe at all times. We have a zero-tolerance policy for any drivers breaking these requirements.”

Safety features include a driver profile with a 30-second video and car details, a system-generated password and real-time geo-tracking of the ride. Trusted Rides drivers are also easily identifiable through a logo on their vehicle and a Trusted Rides T-shirt. These features provide a foundation for parents and children to discuss the who, what, where, when and how of ride safety.

“As working parents, we know the struggle of balancing work responsibilities with a busy family calendar of school pickups, academic tutoring and extracurricular activities,” said Tom Gott, co-founder of Trusted Rides. “We developed this transportation solution so highly qualified drivers can safely transport your child from one location to another.”

Processing payments is done with a credit card through the Trusted Rides app. Rides start at $12.50 plus $2 for each additional rider, but rates vary depending on destination.