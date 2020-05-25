Plant-based juice drinks hit Bridge Street Market

Midwest-based Karuna is growing its national distribution, now available in the Grand Rapids Bridge Street Market.

“Karuna beverages are inspired by what consumers are looking for in grab-and-go convenience,” said Angela Zeng, Karuna creator.

Plant-based Karuna beverages are advertised as minimally processed in a socially responsible manner with no added colors, sugar or preservatives.

Karuna products launched in early 2017, earning praise from the industry and customers alike. Karuna was recently named a finalist for a NEXTY Award for its turmeric-infused Synergy Coffee Blend and previously was recognized at the World Beverage Innovation Awards.

The company’s production facility in St. Louis is home to an on-site hydroponic grower for fresh bean sprouts, as well as juicing, cooking and bottling equipment designed to reduce waste and reuse ingredients in multiple recipes.

Four drinks are available in the refrigerated juice section of the Bridge Street Market. They include: