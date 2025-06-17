Head over heels for Holland’s street artists

On Thursday nights in Downtown Holland, the air is alive with music, movement, and the rhythmic shuffle of feet on brick. The 2025 Gentex Street Performer Series returns June 19, filling 8th Street with artists of every kind—from breakdancers and balloon twisters to blues guitarists, henna artists, and yes, even jugglers.

As always, the challenge for visitors isn’t finding something to enjoy—it’s juggling their schedules to take it all in. With more than 25 performers featured each Thursday through Aug. 14 and over 75 rotating artists across the summer, each evening offers something new to discover.

8th Street, often mistaken for cobblestone thanks to its textured brickwork, transforms into a vibrant pedestrian zone during the series. From 6 to 9 p.m., the street closes to traffic between Columbia and River Avenues, giving crowds room to roam, dance, and linger. While the event is free to attend, tipping is encouraged—it remains a true busking tradition, where artists earn from the appreciation of their audiences.

Among the performers are seasoned favorites and fresh faces: breakdancing crew Floor Fienz, long-time henna artist Anna Hoskins, and yo-yo champion Connor Scholten. Musicians of every style and age—from seasoned saxophonists to rising vocalists—fill the downtown with an eclectic soundtrack. Juggling clown and mime Mat Emerick brings his decades of experience to the streets, while balloon artists like Steve Tamayo and Sarah Franklin twist whimsical creations that delight the young and young at heart.

For those 21 and over, the Downtown Holland Social District adds another layer of summertime ease. Nearly 20 participating establishments allow patrons to purchase drinks to-go and sip as they stroll. Details and a map of the district are available at downtownsocialdistrict.com.

Public parking is free and available in nearby lots and decks on 7th and 9th streets, as well as at the Holland Civic Center Place.

With museums, public art, outdoor patios, and the lakeshore all within reach, the Street Performer Series is just one more reason Holland’s Thursday nights feel like something worth planning for. Just be ready to juggle a little—your time, not multi-colored kush balls.

The lineup for June 19, 2025

Balloon Twisters

Balloons by Sarah: Sarah Franklin discovered balloon twisting while planning her son’s seventh birthday and quickly turned it into a family hobby. She began performing at church and community events and is thrilled to join the Street Performer Series for the first time this summer.

Steve’s Twisted Balloons

Steve Tamayo: Father of two and owner of Steve’s Twisted Balloons, Tamayo began twisting balloons for family events over four years ago. He launched his public performing career at the Street Performer Series and is excited to return to Downtown Holland.

Dancers

Floor Fienz: A breakdancing crew with over a decade of experience, Floor Fienz brings explosive moves and high-energy beats to every performance. They’ve wowed crowds at fundraisers, car shows, parties, and the Street Performer Series for years.

Lisa Bullis-Dennen: With more than 20 years of experience in Arab dance, Lisa Bullis-Dennen aims to offer authentic, emotionally rich performances. She spends part of the year in Egypt, and her cultural immersion shines through in her expressive, improvisational style.

Graphic Artists

Henna by Anna: Anna Hoskins, a full-time artist with a BFA and MFA from Kendall College of Art and Design, has been drawing henna for over 15 years. She combines her passion for art and connecting with people through intricate designs at weddings, reunions, and community events.

Liv for Henna: Alivia Apol, a 16-year-old artist, specializes in henna design. After gaining experience at local events, she returns for her second year in the Street Performer Series with a growing portfolio of detailed, creative work.

Musicians

Aliyah Visser: Aliyah Visser, 19, is a pianist and music therapy major at the University of Kansas. She’s releasing original music this summer and makes her debut at the Street Performer Series.

Arlo Crandell: Blues-rock guitarist Arlo Crandell began with bluegrass at age 8 and found his groove in blues by 13. A Tulip Time crowd favorite, he once joined the Texas Tenors live on stage.

Ben Bard: Ben Bard is a solo string instrumentalist inspired by North African, Turkish, and Central Asian music. He plays the Turkish baglama, Arab oud, and Afghan rabab, sharing the rich sounds and culture behind each.

Charlotte Beckman: At 16, violinist Charlotte Beckman performs in orchestras, bands, and quartets. With a goal of becoming an orchestra conductor, she brings both talent and ambition to the Series stage.

Dan Baker: Dan Baker, a Grand Rapids-based saxophonist with over 40 years of experience, has performed at venues across West Michigan, including the Whitecaps’ stadium and the Christkindlmarkt. He returns to the Street Performer Series for another season.

Delbert Walling and Haley Houtz: Delbert Walling and Haley Houtz have performed together for 15 years, blending strong vocals and guitar across multiple genres. Their musical partnership began when Haley was a student of Delbert’s and continues to resonate with local audiences.

Emma Sullivan: Classically trained cellist Emma Sullivan holds degrees from Drake University and the University of Delaware. She has performed in masterclasses with Yo-Yo Ma and now shares her passion for chamber music and teaching.

Hannah & Ali Music: Hannah Kok and Ali Podjan combine vocals and guitar in heartfelt performances. With backgrounds in marketing and cosmetology, they return to the Series to share their musical synergy with the community.

JLo the Artist: Jeanette Locher, known as JLo the Artist, plays the Native flute and performs regularly at the Holland Farmers Market. This is her second summer bringing her soulful, handmade sound to the Street Performer Series.

Lia Weiss-Gelmi: Lia Weiss-Gelmi, 20, has performed since childhood and is now a commercial music major and music director at Central Michigan University. She’s been a part of the Series since age nine.

Maddy Grace: Maddy Kok, a recent Calvin University nursing graduate, has performed publicly since middle school. With a guitar in hand, she aims to create a welcoming, family-friendly musical experience.

Mailyn Ivett Estefanía Vargas Narváez: Violinist and music teacher Mailyn Vargas, 27, regularly performs on 8th Street and makes her Street Performer Series debut this summer, sharing her love of music with new audiences.

Mark Cosgrove: A West Ottawa graduate, Mark Cosgrove has performed in choirs and musical theater. At the Series, he shares classic covers spanning the 1960s to today.

Monty and Crew: This student-led band features Caleb and Ryan Montgomery, Quinn Vanderkamp, Owen Graham, Levi King, and London Bateman. They blend stadium anthems, classic rock, and surprises into every set, bringing the energy of Friday night lights downtown.

O’Malley’s Cousins: Led by JD Gonzales and Andrew Veenstra-Banning, O’Malley’s Cousins is a Grand Rapids-based band blending Celtic, folk, and Americana. Their high-energy performances channel the spirit of a family jam session.

Steph Gillett: Steph Gillett is a vocalist and self-taught guitarist with a background in classical voice. This summer marks her 10th year performing in the Series, a tradition she began in high school and continues to cherish.

The Gorby Family: The Gorby Family—Deb, Bill, Erin, and Trevor—has performed folk, gospel, and traditional tunes together for seven years. Their versatile arrangements include hammered dulcimer, fiddle, mandolin, guitar, flute, and vocals.

Other Performers



Connor Scholten: Connor Scholten began yo-yoing in 1997 and debuted in the first-ever Street Performer Series in 2005. A national yo-yo champion and professional designer, he has taught thousands and coached top-level players worldwide.

Mat Emerick: Clown and mime artist Mat Emerick has over 40 years of performance experience. Drawing inspiration from Chaplin and Marceau, his family-friendly act includes comedy, mime, and juggling, delighting audiences of all ages.