Nonprofit seeks tutors to inspire young readers

A nonprofit specializing in support for students with dyslexia and other learning disabilities is seeking volunteer tutors.

An estimated 90% of individuals with learning disabilities struggle with reading, yet these challenges often go unrecognized in classrooms, leading to frustration, low confidence, and long-term academic setbacks. One West Michigan nonprofit is working to help change that—one student at a time.

“With dyslexia affecting 20% of the U.S. population, according to the Yale Center for Dyslexia and Creativity, the need for qualified tutors has never been greater,” said a spokesperson for SLD Read. SLD Read, or Specific Learning Disability Read, a nonprofit serving West Michigan, is seeking both paid and volunteer tutors in Grand Rapids for the upcoming school year.

SLD Read has been providing literacy support across the region since 1974, with programs in Kalamazoo, Grand Rapids, and Battle Creek. The organization specializes in one-on-one instruction for students who struggle with reading, writing, and spelling—many of whom are navigating the challenges of dyslexia. This fall, SLD Read is expanding its presence in Grand Rapids and actively seeking community members to train as tutors.

The model is simple but effective. Volunteers are trained to deliver individualized, multi-sensory lessons designed to strengthen language processing and build the foundational skills necessary for reading. These one-on-one sessions are often transformative for students.

Volunteers come from all walks of life—retired teachers, college students, parents, and professionals who want to give back. No teaching background is required. SLD Read provides 25 hours of training through a phonics program, followed by a 10- to 15-hour internship with a master tutor. Ongoing support is provided through in-service meetings, webinars, and professional development opportunities to ensure tutors feel confident and equipped.

All volunteers must complete background checks through the Michigan State Police and the Department of Health & Human Services. But more important than experience, the organization says, is a willingness to show up, stay consistent, and care deeply.

Tutors meet regularly with students throughout the school year, building trust while helping them strengthen core literacy skills. The impact goes far beyond the classroom—students gain confidence, independence, and, for many, the joy of reading for the very first time.

SLD Read has both paid and volunteer positions available. Paid positions offer $16 per hour, plus $.50 per mile driven, and include paid training.

This year, tutoring efforts will focus on four Grand Rapids schools: Martin Luther King Jr. Leadership Academy, North Park Montessori School, Ridgemoor Montessori, and Immaculate Heart of Mary.

Those interested in becoming a tutor can contact Kristen Potts at kpotts@sldread.org or visit sldread.org/become-a-tutor for more information.