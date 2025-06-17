On the fast track to sustainability

Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park is going greener with new electric trams and a herd of goats helping manage vegetation—part of its expanding sustainability efforts.

Always a leader in art, nature, and innovation, Meijer Gardens is embracing sustainability with a fresh spark. This season, guests can hop aboard a fleet of sleek electric trams that quietly cruise through the 158-acre oasis, offering narrated tours of the world-renowned sculpture and botanical displays. These zero-emission rides are not only better for the planet, but they’re also a smoother, more peaceful way to explore the grounds—no diesel rumble, just gardens, art, and the occasional “wow.”

“The introduction of electric trams aligns with our mission to promote the enjoyment and appreciation of gardens, sculpture, the natural environment, and the arts,” said Carol Kendra, Chief Operating Officer at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park. “We are delighted to offer our guests a sustainable and engaging way to experience the beauty of our grounds.”​

But that’s not the only thing turning heads. If you find yourself strolling the Frey Boardwalk and spot a goat chomping away at some dense greenery, you’re not imagining things. A new pilot program brought in 50 goats this spring to help tackle invasive species and thick underbrush in an environmentally friendly way. These four-legged landscapers are part of a broader commitment to natural stewardship, and honestly, they’re stealing the show.

These initiatives join a growing list of sustainability efforts at Meijer Gardens, including LEED-certified buildings, rooftop gardens designed to manage stormwater, composting programs, and low-impact landscaping across the site. Behind the scenes, there are zero-waste events, volunteer opportunities, and internships focused on conservation and environmental education—all reinforcing a mission that’s as rooted in care for the planet as it is in beauty and creativity.

Tram Tour Details:

Tours run on a first-come, first-served basis and are weather-dependent. Tickets are available at the Peter C. & Emajean Cook Transportation Center on the day of the tour. Trams are wheelchair accessible and tours last approximately 30 minutes.

Pricing: $8 for adults, $6 for children (ages 3–13), and free for kids 2 and under.

Whether you’re taking in world-class sculptures on a smooth electric ride or watching goats do some very natural yard work, one thing’s for sure: Meijer Gardens is growing greener—and it’s never looked better.

For more info on tram tours and all things Meijer Gardens, visit MeijerGardens.org/tram.