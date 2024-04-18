Grand Rapids Weekend Guide: April 19 – 21, 2024

From performing arts to Earth Day activities, this Grand Rapids weekend is chock full of flavor.

Celebrate Opera and attend “La Bohéme”

Opera Grand Rapids will present Puccini’s timeless classic, La Bohéme April 19 and 20, flanked by two opportunities to celebrate: A Sunset Gala that begins at 4:30 p.m. on April 19 includes a pre-show dinner. After the show, a Midnight Gala in the Monroe Room, 303 Monroe Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, that starts at 10:30 p.m. will allow guests to enjoy hors d’oeuvres and drinks with the cast.

Grand Rapids Symphony Maestro Marcelo Lehninger will guest conduct his “favorite” opera, bringing the music and vocal performances to life.

“La Bohème is my favorite opera, I have a very emotional connection to it – my parents chose my name because of this opera!” Said Lehninger. “When Opera Grand Rapids approached me to conduct La Bohème, my heart was filled with happiness. This production energizes the wonderful collaboration that the Opera and Symphony have enjoyed for so many years.”

La Boheme tells the poignant story of love, friendship, and loss among a group of bohemian artists in 19th-century Paris. With its lush melodies, stirring emotions and timeless themes, this opera continues to captivate audiences worldwide.

The two performances will take place at DeVos Performance Hall, located at 303 Monroe Ave NW, on Friday, April 19 and Saturday, April 20 at 7:30 p.m. With an estimated running time of 2 hours and 35 minutes, the performance will include one intermission and will be sung in Italian with projected English subtitles.

Ticket prices start at $20, with student tickets available for just $5 with valid student ID. For more information, visit here.

Friday, Saturday & Sunday, Apirl 19, 20 & 21

Murder on the Orient Express

If you like the idea of seeing a live show, but prefer mystery to melodic fanfare, then an intriguing adaptation of an Agatha Christie classic might just be the ticket.

Ken Ludwig’s 2017 stage adaptation of “Murder on the Orient Express” will be performed Friday, April 19 – Sunday May 5 at the Civic Theatre.

Set in the winter of 1934, a sudden avalanche halts the majestic Orient Express in its tracks. Amidst the snow-covered landscape, a chilling discovery awaits the passengers: an American magnate, brutally murdered in his compartment, his life snuffed out by eight vicious stabs, with his door mysteriously sealed from within.

As the train remains stranded, trapped in the icy wilderness with a murderer lurking among them, the tension mounts. With every passing moment, the passengers grow increasingly uneasy, realizing that they are at the mercy of a cunning killer. In this dire situation, all eyes turn to the renowned Belgian detective Hercule Poirot, whose unparalleled skills are put to the ultimate test.

With the clock ticking and the train hurtling towards its destination, Poirot must unravel the web of deception and intrigue that surrounds the murder before it’s too late. Can he uncover the truth and unmask the culprit hidden amongst them?

In this gripping adaptation of Agatha Christie’s timeless classic, Murder on the Orient Express, audiences are drawn into a world of mystery, suspense, and betrayal, where every passenger is a suspect, and not one of them can be trusted. With its intricate plot and unforgettable characters, this thrilling tale keeps audiences on the edge of their seats until the very end. The Civic Theatre is located at 30 N. Division Ave., in downtown Grand Rapids. See the play April 19 – May 5, 2024. Show times are Wednesdays – Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m.

Saturday, April 20

Savor the flavors of the region at Kingma’s Market

Savor the flavors of the region and celebrate the vibrant culinary community that makes Michigan truly special. at the highly anticipated Kingma’s Market Local Flavor Samplefest, happening this Saturday, April 20, from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Last year, nearly 500 guests were welcomed, and this year promises to be even more spectacular, Kingma’s Market owner Alan Hartline told Grand Rapids Magazine.

Set amidst the lush backdrop of Kingma’s garden center, this event showcases the finest offerings from 26 of Michigan’s most esteemed food and beverage companies. From artisanal cheeses to gourmet chocolates, craft brews to locally sourced produce, there’s something to satisfy every palate. Plus, it’s a great opportunity to mingle with fellow food enthusiasts, discover new favorites, and support local suppliers.

Best of all, admission to this delightful sampling activity is completely free. Kingma’s is located at 2225 Plainfield Avenue, NE.

Sunday, April 21

Celebrate Earth Day at the Grand Rapids Downtown Market

Staying true to its commitment to sustainable environmental practices, the Grand Rapids Downtown Market will host its first-ever Earth Day celebration on Sunday, April 21 from 10 a.m.– 4 p.m. Guests are invited to shop through “slow fashion” inspired vintage items, see live animals up close, sign up for a free Grounding Yoga class in the Greenhouse, get hands-on with plant-related children’s activities, and more. The event is free to attend.

10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

Shop for “slow fashion” inspired vintage items from OTONO, Second Dance and Urban Earth under the Market Shed.

10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

Children’s activities under the Market Shed including seed germination and terracotta pot painting.

10:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Live animals on display (Session 1) in the Banquet Room.

11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

Attend a free Grounding Yoga class with Kula Yoga in the Greenhouse. Sign up here.

1:30 p.m.-4:00 p.m.

Live animals on display (Session 2) in the Banquet Room.

Live animals provided by Blandford Nature Center, N&N Exotic Reptile Rescue, and West Michigan Wildlife Center.

For more information on the all-new Earth Day celebration, click here.