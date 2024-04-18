Tenth Neighborhood Summit on the horizon

The 2024 Grand Rapids Neighborhood Summit is gearing up for a day of meaningful engagement, learning, and community building. Registration is now open, and all Grand Rapidians are invited to join in for a day dedicated to resident voices and racial equity.

Set to take place on Saturday, May 18, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., this free event, now in its tenth year, will be hosted once again at Grand Valley State University’s Pew Campus, located at 401 Fulton St. W.

“Diversity and inclusivity are key strengths of Summit, as attendees come from different backgrounds and identities. We prioritize partnerships with local BIPOC-owned businesses to promote equity within our community,” said Brandon Davis, interim managing director of The Office of Oversight & Public Accountability and The Office of Equity & Engagement.

Understanding the challenges of balancing family commitments, the Summit offers complimentary childcare services for children up to 5 years old, as well as an engaging program for children aged 6 to 12. This ensures that parents and guardians can fully participate in the day’s activities, which promise to be both enriching and insightful.

Under the theme “Embracing the Power of Tension, Tenacity, & Intentionality,” this year’s Summit aims to explore strategies for fostering inclusivity and belonging within the community. Through various workshops and discussions, attendees will have the opportunity to reflect on the progress made over the past decade and consider new approaches to advancing equity in Grand Rapids.

The Summit agenda includes a keynote presentation, a selection of workshops covering a range of topics, and a communal lunch. Additionally, attendees can enjoy activities such as a photo booth and connect with community resources.

The event will also feature recognition for residents who have contributed to Neighborhood Match Fund projects, as well as special cultural presentations, including an Anishinaabe drum presentation.

Overall, the 2024 Grand Rapids Neighborhood Summit promises to be a day of learning, collaboration, and celebration as the community comes together to work towards a more equitable future.

“If you are interested in improving your neighborhood, networking with some amazing people and broadening your understanding of Grand Rapids and its opportunities, I encourage you to register today to secure your spot at the 2024 Grand Rapids Neighborhood Summit,” said Davis. “Don’t miss out on this amazing opportunity!”

Register at www.publicinput.com/2024GRSummit. Registration will remain open until Summit capacity is reached.