Community Champion Promoted In Boston Square

If you live in the Boston Square neighborhood, you’ve likely enjoyed the fruits of Jenny Luth’s labor—perhaps without even realizing it. As co-creator of the annual Boston Square Community Tree Lighting, Luth has helped bring this well-attended and enthusiastically supported event to life, providing the neighborhood with a beloved holiday tradition.

A passionate, longtime resident of the area, Luth has been a driving force in community engagement at Amplify GR since 2017, first as a volunteer and later as a valued employee. Now, Luth’s influence has grown with her recent promotion to Director of Partnerships and Outreach at Amplify GR, an independent nonprofit organization focused entirely on building and sustaining growth in the Boston Square and Madison Square neighborhoods. Based at 1480 Kalamazoo Ave SE, the organization is committed to enhancing the quality of life, with a focus on providing access to good jobs, affordable housing, education, and strengthening the fabric of the community as a whole.

“I was born and raised in this neighborhood and chose to live here with my family, so I couldn’t think of a more fulfilling opportunity than encouraging others to engage with this community,” said Luth. “I’m excited at what my neighbors are doing to ensure future generations can prosper in this area, and I’m proud to work together with them.” Luth, along with her husband Tom Pike and their five children, continues to call the Boston Square neighborhood home.

“Jenny has continually demonstrated her commitment to community and collaboration,” said Amplify GR Executive Director Jon Ippel. “And as a neighbor in Boston Square, she has firsthand experience and insight into the community’s needs and aspirations.”

In her new role, Luth will lead all partnership activities, especially at HUB 07, a new community center set to host 15 partners. She will also focus on building stronger communication with residents of both Boston Square and Madison Square, encouraging active participation in local initiatives. Luth is deeply committed to empowering community members, ensuring they have opportunities to take leadership roles in shaping the future of their neighborhoods.

Before joining Amplify GR, Luth served as Communications Manager at the West Michigan Center for Arts and Technology, and held public relations roles at Steelcase and Clark Communications. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Advertising and Public Relations from Grand Valley State University.