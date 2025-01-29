Get Your Jammies On

On Friday, February 28, WYCE 88.1 FM will kick off the 25th annual Jammies— a night that blends the thrill of live performances with the heart of community spirit.

The Intersection, 133 César E. Chávez Ave. SW., in downtown Grand Rapids will host the whirlwind of musical energy, with over 15 bands taking the stage across three different levels. From rock to reggae, indie to soul, the Jammies will bring together the diverse sounds that make West Michigan a hotbed for emerging talent.

“Celebrating 25 years shows how well the Jammies resonates with artists and listeners,” WYCE Music Director Chris Cranick said. “We want to recognize our amazing sponsors, volunteer on-air hosts, GRCMC team, The Intersection staff and the local music community for making this special night possible. Thanks to your support, WYCE and the Jammies have become a staple of West Michigan’s music scene.”

This year’s awards show is presented by Varnum LLP with additional support from Bridge Street Market, Downtown Grand Rapids Inc., Founder’s Brewing, Gun Lake Casino, Love Supreme, Tiger Solar, University of Michigan Health-West, Schuler Books, Stock Da Bar Vodka and Patriot Realty.



“The Jammies is WYCE’s single biggest fundraiser of the year, where every dollar raised supports our efforts to continually showcase a diverse array of local music talents,” WYCE Station Manager Phil Tower said. “WYCE is proud to play local music every hour of every day – a rare thing in today’s corporate-owned media landscape.

“Now in our 25th year, the Jammies has proven to not only be a fun event, but it also serves as a launching pad for our region’s musicians.”

This year’s show will be nothing short of extraordinary. Local favorites like Adrian Wright, Hannah Laine, and Mystic Dub are set to perform, alongside newcomers who are beginning to make waves in the music world. Other acts include The Cosmoknights, Jennifer Westwood & The Handsome Devils, and The Wild Honey Collective. Whether you’re into blues, reggae, folk, or alternative rock, there’s something to keep you moving all night long.

Want to know who else will be taking the stage? Tune in to WYCE on Thursday, January 30, for a full lineup reveal that will have fans buzzing in anticipation.

At the heart of the Jammies is the recognition of the artists who are pushing boundaries and shaping the future of West Michigan’s music scene. The night will feature the presentation of the Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and the coveted Listener Choice Awards—all voted on by the people who know these artists best: their fans.

Perhaps the most emotional moment of the evening will be the presentation of the Against All Odds Award, sponsored by Varnum LLP. This special honor goes to an artist or band that has overcome personal challenges to continue creating and performing.

Doors open at 5 p.m. and the opening ceremony starts at 5:45 p.m., marking the beginning of what’s sure to be a very fun night, all for the purpose of raising funds to support the operations of WYCE— a community-driven platform that helps give a voice to artists and listeners alike.

The music kicks off at 6 p.m. sharp, with live performances keeping the energy high well into the night.

Whether you’re a longtime listener of WYCE or someone new to the station’s magic, the Jammies are a chance to support local music and see some of the best talent West Michigan has to offer. $10 gets you in, and all proceeds will benefit WYCE, ensuring that the station can continue to support and showcase local artists for another 25 years. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door. Public voting for the 2024 Album of the Year and Artist of the Year is now open through Jan. 31.