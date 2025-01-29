Symphony Announces Celebration of Soul Artist

The Grand Rapids Symphony has announced its featured artist for this year’s Celebration of Soul, scheduled for Feb. 15. The artist known as T.I.will headline the celebration, which includes two pivotal pieces: a fundraising gala for the Mosaic Scholarship Program and a dynamic concert that celebrates the transformative power of music.

“We are thrilled to provide audiences the opportunity for incredible music experiences with both T.I. and Common this season,” said Grand Rapids Symphony CEO Keith Elder. “We are less than one month away from having T.I., a Grammy Award-winning artist, perform with our phenomenal orchestra as part of a night that raises awareness and funds for our Mosaic Scholarship program. Make plans to join us.”

T.I., born Clifford Joseph Harris Jr. on September 25, 1980, in Atlanta, Georgia, is a rapper, actor, and entrepreneur. He rose to fame in the early 2000s with his debut album I’m Serious (2001) but became a major figure in hip-hop with albums like Trap Muzik (2003) and Urban Legend (2004). T.I. is credited with popularizing “trap music,” a subgenre focusing on street life, and he’s known for hits like “What You Know,” “Live Your Life,” and “Dead and Gone.”