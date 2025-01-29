Symphony Announces Celebration of Soul Artist

The Grand Rapids Symphony has announced its featured artist for this year’s Celebration of Soul, scheduled for Feb. 15. The artist known as T.I.will headline the celebration, which includes two pivotal pieces: a fundraising gala for the Mosaic Scholarship Program and a dynamic concert that celebrates the transformative power of music.

“We are thrilled to provide audiences the opportunity for incredible music experiences with both T.I. and Common this season,” said Grand Rapids Symphony CEO Keith Elder. “We are less than one month away from having T.I., a Grammy Award-winning artist, perform with our phenomenal orchestra as part of a night that raises awareness and funds for our Mosaic Scholarship program. Make plans to join us.”

T.I., born Clifford Joseph Harris Jr. on September 25, 1980, in Atlanta, Georgia, is a rapper, actor, and entrepreneur. He rose to fame in the early 2000s with his debut album I’m Serious (2001) but became a major figure in hip-hop with albums like Trap Muzik (2003) and Urban Legend (2004). T.I. is credited with popularizing “trap music,” a subgenre focusing on street life, and he’s known for hits like “What You Know,” “Live Your Life,” and “Dead and Gone.”

In addition to music, T.I. has acted in films like ATL, Takers, and Ant-Man and runs the Grand Hustle record label. His career has been marked by legal issues, including a prison sentence for federal weapons charges, which he has openly addressed in his work, portraying himself as a reformed figure.

Additionally, The Grand Rapids Symphony would like all ticket holders to be aware that the artist “Common” who was originally scheduled to appear with  the Grand Rapids Symphony will now be performing May 15, 2025. Please direct all inquiries about ticket purchases and exchanges to the Grand Rapids Symphony Box Office via phone at 616-454-9451 ext. 4 or in person at 300 Ottawa Ave NW, Suite 100, in downtown Grand Rapids.

 

