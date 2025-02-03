You had me at Cello

This Valentine’s Day, prepare for an extraordinary musical experience that will take you on an unforgettable journey across genres and cultures. On February 14 at 7:30 p.m., internationally acclaimed cellist, composer, and multilingual vocalist Ian Maksin will perform at The Block in Muskegon, Michigan. Set in a beautifully restored 1890 building at 360 W. Western Ave, the venue offers a modern, intimate setting with state-of-the-art lighting, sound, and a stunning 1971 Steinway piano.

Maksin, described by Russian press as “one of the most versatile and innovative musicians of his generation,” is known for his ability to blend genres and traditional music from around the globe. Using his cello as the main unifying force, he crafts a sound that defies easy categorization, drawing influences from across the world and fusing them into a distinct and captivating performance.

Hailing from Leningrad (now St. Petersburg), Russia, and raised in a multinational family, Maksin grew up immersed in diverse cultural traditions. He began playing guitar and piano at age 3, and the cello at age 6 at the School for Gifted Children in Leningrad. By the time he was 16, he moved to the United States to continue his studies at the prestigious Manhattan School of Music in New York City and Duquesne University in Pittsburgh. His early years in the classical world included a three-year tenure with the New World Symphony in Miami before he set out on his own musical journey.

“Music is one of the most powerful and unifying forces in the world, capable of healing, inspiring, bringing people together and bringing peace among them,” says Maksin. “I believe that the cello will save the world.”

What began as a passion for linguistics and travel has transformed into an innovative concert experience. Maksin’s performances are as multilingual as they are musically diverse. He sings in a variety of languages, including Ukrainian, Polish, Russian, English, Farsi, Armenian, French, Italian, Arabic, Hebrew, Mongolian, and Bambara (a West African language), with much of his repertoire drawn from the regions where he has traveled. His original compositions blend traditional and contemporary styles, incorporating elements from the Middle East, West Africa, Mongolia, the Balkans, and Andalusian flamenco.

“At some point, I realized that music is much more than mere entertainment,” Maksin reflects.

In addition to his cello, Maksin employs an electronic loop pedal, which allows him to create real-time layers of sound by recording and looping tracks on the spot. This innovative technique adds a dynamic dimension to his performance, enabling him to craft a rich, full sound by himself.

Maksin’s musical journey is as diverse as his influences. With experience in rock, blues, jazz, and world music, he has transformed the cello from a classical instrument into a versatile force that transcends genres. His performance in Muskegon promises to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience—one that will leave audiences both mesmerized by his virtuosity and inspired by his message of unity and peace.

Don’t miss out on this evening of musical innovation and cross-cultural harmony. Tickets are available now for this exceptional Valentine’s Day event.