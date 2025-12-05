Chicago + Styx to play new Acrisure Amphitheater — Tickets now on sale

Grand Rapids music fans, get ready: two iconic Midwest powerhouses are joining forces for the first time ever. Chicago and Styx will bring The Windy Cities Tour – All The Hits…Your Kind of Tour to the brand-new Acrisure Amphitheater on July 30, 2026—one of the venue’s inaugural marquee shows.

Both bands, each with decades of chart-topping hits and devoted followings, are gearing up for a landmark summer. Chicago’s signature horn-driven sound and Styx’s arena-rock anthems promise a night tailor-made for a warm West Michigan evening on the riverfront.

Local presales began Thursday, Dec. 4 at 10 a.m., with general on-sale opening Friday, Dec. 5 at 10 a.m. Fans can also access exclusive band presales and VIP packages starting Tuesday, Dec. 2 at 10 a.m.

Secure your spot at one of the first major concerts to christen the city’s new amphitheater.

Get tickets:

AcrisureAmphitheater.com