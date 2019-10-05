Celebration Cinema opens downtown

The movie theater at Studio Park is officially open.

Celebration Cinema Studio Park in downtown Grand Rapids, at 123 Ionia Ave. SW, has nine screens and 10th screen outside, which will generally show older movies.

The location’s Theatre One features a 90-foot widescreen, the largest in West Michigan, and can accommodate up to 300 customers, according to Studio C, the corporate parent of Celebration Cinema.

There is a full food menu and a bar that serves beer, wine and spirits with in-theater delivery.

Regular movie-goers can sign up for the subscription program, which includes discounted tickets.

The 45,000-square-foot movie theater also offers free parking.

Celebration Cinema Studio Park has about 50 full-time and part-time employees.

Studio Park is a 62,500-square-foot development that also features several dining and retail options, a 200-seat concert venue called the Listening Room, 106 apartments and a piazza.

It is owned by Olsen Loeks Development.

Photo: Courtesy Studio C