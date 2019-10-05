Pind Indian Cuisine opens doors downtown

A “fine dining” Indian restaurant has opened in downtown Grand Rapids.

Owner-operator Manny Singh opened Pind Indian Cuisine last month inside the former Russo’s International Market, which closed in May, at 241 Fulton St. W.

Pind Indian Cuisine has parking next to the building.

The menu features traditional dishes, such as tandoori, biryani, chicken tikka masala, malai kofta and samosas — with gluten-free, vegan and vegetarian options.

The restaurant is seeking a liquor license.

Pind Indian Cuisine offers a lunch buffet from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday, noon to 3 p.m. Saturday and 12:30-3 p.m. Sunday.

Dinner is served from 5-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 5-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday.

Pind also offers takeout and catering.

The restaurant says customers can reserve the banquet room or tables in the dining room for large parties by calling (616) 805-4767.

Photo via pindgr.com