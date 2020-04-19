GRPS sets date for distance learning commencement

Grand Rapids Public Schools students are scheduled to begin distance learning April 27 through the school system’s GRPS Continuity of Learning Plan.

The plan, which was developed in collaboration with and received support from the teachers’ union, is now set to be submitted to the Kent Intermediate School District for final approval.

GRPS said those who are in kindergarten and first grade should use iPads or tablets, while those in second through 12th grade should use Chromebooks.

Students also can use laptops, desktops and other similar computing devices.

Students without those technology devices and reliable internet can borrow devices and wireless hotspots. GRPS will inform parents through mail on how to proceed.

GRPS will use Seesaw for elementary students, pre-K through fifth grade, as the districtwide Learning Management System. Pre-K through fifth grade teachers will use Google Hangouts/Meet for video conferencing.

Students in grades six-12 will be using the G-Suite (Google) tools, specifically Google Classroom for all secondary sections and Google Hangouts/Meet for any video conferencing via staff and students.

Students can receive meals on Mondays and Thursdays from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at City High Middle, Hope Academy, Ottawa Hills High School, San Juan Diego Academy and Sibley Elementary.

Students, parents, guardians and staff who have questions, need technical support or more information can call the hotline at (616) 301-1111 or email communications@grps.org.