GRPM opens Grand Junction

The Grand Rapids Public Museum has announced the opening of Grand Junction, a hands-on, creative experience featuring massive LEGO displays, build stations, and a model of the beloved Herpolsheimer’s Department Store Train. The Historic Grand Rapids display returns, showcasing miniature versions of local landmarks from the Meyer May House to McKay Tower, complete with trolleys crossing the Grand River. New scenes are added each year for guests to discover.

A special addition this year draws inspiration from the traveling Tyrannosaurs: Meet the Family exhibit and the film Jurassic World. Dinosaurs roam forests, soar through the skies, and navigate human spaces, mingling with helicopters, trucks, planes, boats, and people. Wall graphics highlight details and historical landmarks, while build tables let visitors unleash their own creativity.

Meanwhile, Fashion + Nature, which opened in April 2022, will close Nov. 30. The exhibit explores the intersection of fashion and the natural world, combining garments from the museum’s collection with scientific specimens to highlight the environmental and social impacts of the fashion industry. Visitors move through three areas—discovery, exploitation, and sustainability—featuring artifact displays, hands-on interactives, and photo opportunities.

“The Museum cares for a wardrobe of more than 10,000 garments and accessories, many donated by Grand Rapids residents,” said Andrea Melvin, GRPM collections curator. “Partnering with local designers and community members broadened our understanding of fashion through a Grand Rapids lens.”

November is the last month to see both exhibits. Extended hours on Friday, Nov. 29, run from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., including evening Planetarium shows. Tickets are available online, and thanks to Zoo & Museum Millage funding, Kent County children receive free admission every day, with reduced rates for adults.