Ax-throwing range aims for Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids is getting a new ax-throwing range.

FlannelJax’s will open a location in Grand Rapids in October, according to the company today. It did not disclose the location’s address.

The first FlannelJax’s ax-throwing range opened in St. Paul, Minnesota in 2018.

The range features “ax- and lumberjack-related activities,” including ax throwing, hammering with a hatchet and crosscut sawing in a “safe, structured environment.”

Customers are instructed and guided by a certified staff of “lumberjacks and lumberjills.”

Stephen Schober, the CEO of FlannelJax’s, said the ax-throwing range has been “a tremendous success since it opened in St. Paul last year.”

“And it is a concept that can be replicated in many other markets across the country,” Schober said. “We believe this is the perfect time to bring our popular ax-throwing experience to other communities.”

FlannelJax’s also plans to open several other locations in the coming months: in Madison, Wisconsin; Fort Collins, Colorado; and Seattle.

