‘Always…Patsy Cline’ comes to Circle Theatre next month

Circle Theatre will kick off its 69th season with the musical production of “Always…Patsy Cline” from June 3-20.

The theater will showcase the performance on the lawn of the Performing Arts Center, 1703 Robinson Road SE, located on the campus of Aquinas College.

“Always…Patsy Cline,” starring Emily Diener and Mary Kate Murnen and directed by Chris Grooms, is more than just a musical tribute to the late country star. The show is based on a true story about Cline’s friendship with a fan from Houston named Louise Seger, who befriended the star in a Texas honky-tonk in 1961 and continued correspondence with Cline until her death.

The musical will feature over two dozen of Patsy’s unforgettable hits such as “Crazy,” “I Fall To Pieces,” “Sweet Dreams” and “Walking After Midnight.” The show’s title was inspired by Cline’s letters to Seger, which were consistently signed “Love ALWAYS…Patsy Cline.”

“Hearing the incomparable Emily Diener sing Patsy Cline coupled with the equally talented (and hilarious) Mary Kate Murnen tells the story of such a beautiful relationship should be reason enough for everyone to go out and get their tickets now,” Grooms said. “On top of that, you get to sit outside in June with a picnic and some drinks and listen to some of Grand Rapids’ finest vocalists.”

“Always…Patsy Cline” will begin at 7 p.m. with matinee shows taking place at 3 p.m. June 6, 13 and 20.

For more information, including ticket sales, call the box office at (616) 456-6656 or visit Circle Theatre’s website.