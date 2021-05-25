Meijer LPGA Classic returns for 2021

Tickets went on sale Tuesday for the 2021 Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give on the newly renovated course at Blythefield County Club, 5801 Northland Drive NE in Belmont.

The outdoor capacity restriction has been lifted so spectators can watch the four-day tournament, which takes place from June 17-20. The event will feature 144 women golfers for 72 holes of stroke play. The new course includes a new practice facility, increased distance off the tee and restructured bunker and fairways.

The 2021 tournament, however, will have limited seated concessions areas with fare from local restaurants and breweries, including San Chez Bistro, Noco Provisions, Cannonsburg Village, Bell’s Brewery and New Holland Brewing.

Tickets for the event are $10 apiece, and they can be purchased here. Weekly grounds passes will not be available this year.

Proceeds from the Meijer LPGA Classic will go to support the Meijer Simply Give program that restocks the shelves of food pantries across the Midwest.

“At its core, our tournament has always been about rallying the community around a single purpose of fighting hunger through the Meijer Simply Give program,” Meijer President and CEO Rick Keyes said. “We’re hoping the community will continue to rally behind us to reach at least $1 million for Simply Give this year. That money will go a long way in helping feed our neighbors in need — something that is more important than ever given the challenges of 2020.”

The 2019 tournament raised $1.1 million for local food pantries through Simply Give. Despite its cancellation in 2020, Meijer donated $1.1 million to the program. In total, the Meijer LPGA Classic has generated more than $6.3 million for the Meijer Simply Give program.