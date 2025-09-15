Downtown Grand Rapids comes alive with Confluence Festival on Saturday, Sept. 20. The free event is a journey of discovery across art, music, science, and technology. Explore STEAM activities in the Future Innovators Zone, battle with friends in the Esports Expo, and get up close and personal with robots.

For the first time ever, Confluence moves to Kendall College of Art and Design. The event will spread across campus with new program partners, including Girls Scouts of Michigan Shore to Shore, Red Bull Tetris, and Kent District Library. Returning partners include Air Zoo, Frederik Meijer Gardens, Grand Rapids Public Museum, WGVU, and more. Each will deliver fun and meaningful learning experiences for the next generation of curious thinkers.

Confluence weekend kicks off with Friday@, a free happy hour event on Sept. 19 at KCAD. Network with colleagues over apps and music, stroll the Ferris galleries, and get a first look at Kalopeiron – a large LED hexagon kaleidoscope created by local artist Two Eagles Marcus.

Saturday, Sept. 20 has a full slate of free activities and events all beginning at 10am.

Esports returns to Confluence with a Smash Bros invitation tournament. Top high school teams from across the region will compete for bragging rights and custom trophies designed by Kendall College of Art and Design. Byron Center, Grandville, Grand Haven and others are set to compete. Attendees can also test their own gaming skills by battling friends and foes in a free-play area located just off the main stage.

The Future Innovators Zone offers kid-friendly STEAM activities of all kinds. Journey through the fun with Air Zoo, Frederik Meijer Gardens, Girl Scouts of Michigan Shore to Shore, Grand Valley State University, WGVU, and more.

The Robotics Expo & Parade features top middle and high school teams from across the region. Students will show off their amazing creations and come together for a robot street parade that will wind across the entire festival. The expo also includes an arts & crafts area to give visitors a chance to create their own Lego robots.

The Innovation Showcase spotlights engineering, advanced manufacturing and AI. Stop by the Grand Rapids Public Museum booth to learn how to create digital experiences with PublicOS, their new digital learning platform; take home a piece of the festival with laser-printed coins created live in the Ferris State University booth; and much more.

With so many amazing things to do, Confluence is definitely a must–attend event. Join in for an unforgettable weekend of exploration across art, music, science, and technology.

Details: