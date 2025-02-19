Wild Adventures Await

Parents, you know the drill—summer’s just around the corner, and before you know it, your kids will either be glued to screens or delivering that all-too-familiar complaint: ‘I’m bored.’ But if you want to skip the drama and give them an adventure they’ll never forget, John Ball Zoo has some ideas.

Registration is now open for John Ball Zoo’s summer camps, where children will have the chance to explore wildlife, learn about conservation, and enjoy hands-on experiences with animals.

“The team at John Ball Zoo is thrilled to welcome new and returning campers to Zoo Camp, a place where children can connect with nature, discover amazing animal habitats and participate in hands-on activities,” said Rhiannon Mulligan, director of conservation and education at the Zoo. “No matter their age, children will come away with an appreciation for wildlife and wild places, which we always hope to foster for our visitors.”

Zoo members can register now, and non-members may sign up starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday, March 8. The camps are led by experienced educators, who guide children through engaging programs designed to inspire curiosity and a love for the natural world.

The youngest campers will engage in sensory activities, outdoor exploration, and sessions that allow safe interactions with animals. Elementary-aged children will explore animal sounds, track turtles and frogs in the nearby greenspace, or express their creativity through art. Older campers will have the opportunity to learn about zoo operations, the science of wildlife biology, and what it takes to be a zookeeper. A full list of activities and sessions for all age groups can be found on the Zoo’s website.

Both four-day, half-day camps and two-day, full-day camps are available. Enrollment is limited, so early registration is encouraged. Zoo members enjoy early access to registration and discounted fees.

Camps are available for 3-year-olds through children in ninth grade. Camps are designed for the grade a child will be entering in fall 2025. Visit the Zoo’s website for a listing of the various activities and sessions for all ages.