Ultimate GR Weekend Guide

Looking for something exciting to do this weekend? From live jazz to an immersive planetarium concert, there’s something for everyone in Grand Rapids. Check out the lineup of events happening around town.

Thursday, Feb. 20

Cécile McLorin Salvant – Spectacular Jazz Series

Three-time Grammy Award-winning jazz vocalist Cécile McLorin Salvant brings her extraordinary voice and storytelling prowess to Grand Rapids as part of St. Cecilia Music Center’s Spectacular Jazz Series. Salvant, hailed as her generation’s most accomplished jazz vocalist, will take the stage at Royce Auditorium for a night of genre-blending music, drawing connections between jazz, vaudeville, blues, baroque, and folkloric music.



Where: St. Cecilia Music Center

When: Thursday, Feb. 20, 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $60, $45, $30 (plus $4 per ticket fee)

Tickets: scmcgr.org or call 616-459-2224

Demographics: Jazz lovers, music aficionados

This world-class performance is a must-see for jazz enthusiasts and music lovers alike. Tickets are available at scmcgr.org or by calling 616-459-2224.

Thursday, Feb. 20 & Friday, Feb. 21

Concerts Under the Stars – Ahya Simone with WMCAT Visual Artists

The Grand Rapids Public Museum continues its Concerts Under the Stars series with an unforgettable performance by harpist and singer-songwriter Ahya Simone, whose music blends jazz and R&B/soul, drawing inspiration from her upbringing in the Black church. Accompanying the music, WMCAT teaching artist Mike Saunders and his WMCAT visual production students will create mesmerizing digital art projected onto the planetarium’s dome.





Where: Grand Rapids Public Museum, Roger B. Chaffee Planetarium

When: Thursday, Feb. 20 & Friday, Feb. 21, 7:30 p.m. (Doors at 6:30 p.m.)

Cost: $24 ($20 for GRPM members)

Tickets: Concerts Under the Stars

Demographics: All ages, music lovers, art enthusiasts

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., giving guests time to explore the museum’s first two floors before the show begins at 7:30 p.m. with two sets and a short intermission. Refreshments, including beer and wine, will be available for purchase.

Saturday, Feb. 22

Winter Beer Festival

The 19th Annual Winter Beer Festival returns to LMCU Ballpark for an afternoon of craft beer, local music, ice sculptures, and fire pits to keep the winter chill at bay. Featuring hundreds of fresh, local beers from Michigan’s top breweries, this popular event is a paradise for beer lovers.

Where: LMCU Ballpark, Comstock Park

When: Saturday, Feb. 22, 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Cost: $60 (includes 15 beer tokens), $25 designated driver ticket

Tickets: Non-refundable, available online and transferable

Demographics: 21+ only, craft beer lovers

Your ticket includes 15 tokens for beer samples, and additional tokens can be purchased. Food will be available for purchase (credit/debit only), and designated driver tickets are available for $25. Remember, this is an outdoor event in February, so dress for the weather! Click here for more information, and tickets.

Saturday, Feb. 22

Bring Your Dog to a Wine Tasting!

Looking to enjoy a winter hike and a glass of wine with your furry friend? Take your dog to a wine tasting event at Robinette’s Apple Haus & Winery, 3142 Four Mile Rd NE, Grand Rapids Twp. The wine is for you, but they’ll have water for your dogs. Tickets are $4.50 per person for the wine tasting (five tastes of Robinette’s wine and/or cider), and each dog needs their own $1 ticket. Reserve your dog(s) online through the link above.

Where: Robinette’s Apple Haus & Winery

When: Saturday, Feb. 22

Cost: $4.50 per person for a flight of 5 wine or cider tastes

Tickets: Reserve your dog(s) here

Demographics: Dog lovers, wine enthusiasts