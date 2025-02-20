Unleash Your Artistic Potential

While ArtPrize continues to be a major draw for world-class artists to Grand Rapids, another lesser-known gem is gaining recognition as a destination for creative minds: the Franciscan Life Process Center. This nonprofit has long hosted local, national, and international artists to lead multiday workshops aimed at helping aspiring artists hone their skills and explore new techniques.
The Franciscan Life Process Center Art Program began in 1991, initially offering artist-in-residence opportunities to local and national artists. Today, it continues to serve as a hub for local, national, and international artists who lead workshops to help aspiring artists refine their craft.
The Center has unveiled its 2025 lineup of 40 art workshops, offering opportunities for individuals to renew their creative spirits, refine existing skills, and learn fresh methods and tools. The workshops, which run from March through October, cover a diverse array of subjects, including general painting techniques, still life, portraits, landscapes, and various mediums such as oil, watercolor, and pastels.
“We pride ourselves on offering high-quality workshops for nearly every interest, with world-class instructors from Michigan and beyond,” said Art Director Kathleen Bechtel. “Each workshop provides meaningful connections within the art community, incredible inspiration, and hands-on learning. Participants benefit from the guidance of experienced artists eager to share not just their techniques but the soul behind their work.”
The workshops, which range in price from $275 to $1,100, will be held at the Center’s Lowell campus, located at 11650 Downes St. NE. The first workshop of the year, however, will be held at the Grand Rapids Campus (654 Davis St. NW) due to ongoing renovations at the Lowell site. Residential accommodations are available in Lowell, including individual rooms and a guest house, for an additional cost, though attendees are also welcome to commute.
“Being able to focus on your art over several days in a new environment can truly transform the creative process. The majority of our workshops are held at our rural farm campus, which is surrounded by calming nature. It serves as a retreat for artists seeking a change of pace, coupled with expert guidance to elevate their work,” Bechtel said.
One of the highlights of the 2025 lineup is The Collective Series, a four-day workshop in September led by contemporary painters Scott Conary, Patrick Lee, and Jon Redmond. The trio embraces an unpredictable approach to oil painting, offering participants a chance to explore deconstruction and challenge traditional methods of representational art. A discounted rate is available for those who register by June 1.
Other unique offerings include workshops on children’s book illustration, painting nocturnes, monoprinting, and iconography. A full list of the 2025 workshops is below.
2025 Workshop Schedule:
- March 3, 10, 17, 24: Acrylic Sessions Workshop, Margo Burian
- March 27-28: Painting Winter Scenes: the Advantages of Watercolor, Eric Michaels
- April 3-4: Oil Painting: Nuts, Bolts and Bold Moves, Margo Burian
- April 3-4: Reclaim Your Painting, Mary Jane Pories
- April 7, 14, 21, 28: Energize Your Paintings with Textures and Design, Barbara Schilling
- April 8-10: Exploring Color (or Not), Ralph M. Annunziata
- April 8-10: Painting the Portrait in Pastel, Karen Wilharm
- April 24-25: Watercolor Collage Workshop, Carole Wilson
- April 24-25: Monoprinting with a Gelli Plate, Catherine Tonning-Popowich
- May 5, 12, 19, 26: Scumbling and Glazing in Oil, M. Joy Lemon
- May 7-10: Expressive Portrait Painting Workshop: Master Various Styles, Zin Lim
- May 8-10: Beyond Description: All Media. Secrets of Image Structure, David Michael Slonim
- May 21-23: Acrylic Abstract Florals, Beth Charles
- May 22-23: Finding the Abstract in Still Life Painting, Judith Tummino
- May 29-30: Giving Yourself an Edge, Eric Michaels
- May 29-30: Painting Water with Confidence, Richard Jordan
- June 3-5: Loose Realism: Painting the Still Life in Oils, Sarah Sedwick
- June 6-7: Focus on the Figure in Composition, Judith Tummino
- June 10-12: Children’s Book Illustration Mini Class, Lori McElrath Eslick
- June 10-12: Become a Better Painter, Robert Hagberg
- June 17-19: Portraits: Finding a Likeness through Form and Gesture, Anna Rose Bain
- June 24-25: The Joy of Sketching, William Mancuso
- June 24-26: Mastering the Poetic Figure or Portrait, William A. Schneider
- July 9-11: Painting Lyrical Water, Barbara Jaenicke
- July 14-18: Beyond Words: An Icon Writing Workshop, Diane Hamel
- July 15-18: Landscape Workshop, Ryan Brown
- July 29-Aug. 1: Intuitive Painting and Collage, Joan Fullerton
- Aug. 12-15: The Colors of the Night: Painting Nocturnes, Michael Ome UnTiedt
- Aug. 27-29: En Plein Air: Painting the Garden, Christina Weaver
- Aug. 28-29: Exploring the Magic of Limited Palettes, Sharon Griffes Tarr
- Sept. 10-13: Collective Series, Scott Conary, Patrick Lee, and Jon Redmond
- Oct. 2-3: Creating Textures in Watercolor, Eric Michaels
- Oct. 2-3: Capturing the Character of Trees en Plein Air, Richard Jordan
- Oct. 6, 13, 20, 27: 4 Weeks to Building Stronger Paintings, Barbara Schilling
- Oct. 7-9: The Power of the Underpainting, Doreen St. John
- Oct. 7-9: Acrylic and Collage on Canvas or Paper, Stan Kurth
- Oct. 14-16: Painting Water and Water Reflections, Christopher Groves
- Oct. 14-16: Taking the Fear out of Watercolor, Ken Hobson
- Oct. 30-31: Complete Color Mixing with Primaries, M. Joy Lemon
- Oct. 30-31: Abstract Fantasy Gardens in Acrylic, Beth Charles
To learn more or to register for a workshop, visit LifeProcessCenter.org.
