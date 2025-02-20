GRAM Announces Creation of First Endowed Position

The Grand Rapids Art Museum has announced the establishment of its first-ever endowed position, a transformative move made possible by a generous $1.5 million donation from philanthropists and collectors Dean and Helga Toriello. The newly endowed position, named the Dean and Helga Toriello Curator of Collections and Exhibitions, will be held by Jennifer Wcisel, who has been a part of the museum’s curatorial team since 2015.

“The Grand Rapids Art Museum is immensely grateful to Dean and Helga Toriello for their generous support and bold leadership in establishing the first endowed position at GRAM,” commented Cindy Foley, GRAM’s Director and CEO. “The first of its kind, this gift endowing the lead curator position is an important moment in the Museum’s over 120-year history, ensuring dynamic, impactful exhibition programming and world-class curatorial talent for many years to come.”

The Toriello gift will permanently support the newly created position, which will play a pivotal role in leading the museum’s rotating exhibitions and collection installations, as well as facilitating the growth of GRAM’s permanent collection, which currently includes over 6,700 objects. The funding will also support critical work in exhibition development, research, collection stewardship, programming, and interpretation.

“The idea is not to live forever, it is to create something that will,” said Dean Toriello, quoting Andy Warhol in reference to the couple’s motivation behind the donation.

Dean Toriello, a retired hand surgeon, and Helga Toriello, a medical geneticist, have been avid art collectors since the 1980s, beginning with the acquisition of a print by Alexander Calder. Over the years, their extensive personal collection has expanded, and they have been dedicated supporters of GRAM’s exhibition program.

Wcisel, who has served as a member of the curatorial team for nearly a decade, will oversee the museum’s diverse program of rotating exhibitions, including both traveling and independently organized exhibitions. She is also responsible for the stewardship of GRAM’s permanent collection, which she brings to life through original exhibitions, installations, research, community programs, and publications. Under her leadership, the museum has made several significant acquisitions, including works by artists such as Kelly Church, Guy Carleton Wiggins, Jenny Holzer, Hwa-Jeen Na, Christopher Myers, and Mario Moore.

“I am deeply grateful to Dean and Helga for their faith and trust in me and my team’s work at GRAM,” added Jennifer Wcisel. “This endowment is a testament to the Toriellos’ extraordinary vision, generosity, and belief in the power of art.”

Wcisel’s recent curatorial projects include exhibitions such as Jess T. Dugan: Look at me like you love me, Mario Moore: Revolutionary Times (in collaboration with the Flint Institute of Arts), and Each year this blood shall change and blossom: Christopher Myers on Myth and Migration. She holds a Master of Arts Administration from Indiana University, Bloomington, and a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature from Aquinas College, Grand Rapids.

As the museum continues to grow and evolve, the establishment of this endowed position marks a significant step forward in securing the future of GRAM’s curatorial programming. Visitors and art enthusiasts can learn more about the museum’s hours, admission fees, and upcoming exhibitions by calling (616) 831-1000 or visiting artmuseumgr.org.