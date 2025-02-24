City Announces Administrative Leadership Changes

City Manager Mark Washington today announced a series of leadership changes in the municipal organization.

James Hurt, managing director of public services, wrapped up his honorable 26-year career with the City of Grand Rapids on Friday, Feb. 21. Hurt’s retirement comes as he concludes 32 years of public service in local government. Prior to joining Grand Rapids, Hurt served as assistant city manager and city manager in Newaygo. He began his career with a private company doing planning and zoning work for several local governments.

In Grand Rapids, Hurt served as the City’s public works director and neighborhood improvement director for nearly 20 years prior to his appointment as managing director in October 2019. As managing director of public services, Hurt oversaw the City’s Environmental Services, Public Works, and Water departments.

“As I reflect on my time serving Grand Rapids,” Hurt said, “I feel incredibly blessed to have worked alongside city managers, mayors, commissioners, and my fellow public servants to provide excellent city services. The teams in the public services group are truly the best, working tirelessly around the clock to serve our residents and customers—often without recognition or fanfare. It’s been a remarkable journey, and I will miss it.”

Water Systems Manager Wanye Jernberg will assume some of the interim managing services director functions and will oversee Water and Wastewater while leadership in the Public Works, and the Electric, Lighting and Communications departments will report to Assistant City Manager Doug Matthews as the City evaluates longer-term leadership structures for the group.

Following a nationwide search, Washington has appointed Annabelle Wilkinson as the City’s chief sustainability officer. Wilkinson has over a decade of public service experience and has been employed by the City for over five years in the Office of Sustainability. Wilkinson served in the role on an interim basis from June 2024 until her promotion in January managing the City’s sustainability, climate change and environmental justice programs. Prior to that she served as the City’s environmental and climate justice specialist leading project management for the City’s Climate Action and Adaptation Plan (CAAP) being co-created with community stakeholders. She also collaborated across State and City departments to embed environmental and climate justice into other state, regional, and local plans including but not limited to the MI Healthy Climate Plan, West Michigan Healthy Climate Plan, Regional Hazard Mitigation Plan, the City’s Community Master Plan, and the City’s Parks & Recreation Strategic Master Plan.

Prior to joining the City, Annabelle worked on state-wide urban planning projects across the sectors of housing, transportation, and climate adaptation while at Michigan State University and promoted coalition building and neighborhood revitalization with Habitat for Humanity. Annabelle has a Masters degree in Urban and Regional Planning and a Bachelor’s degree from Michigan State University.

Wilkinson said “Climate change is one of the most complex and interconnected challenges facing our community today. I am excited to lead the office as we work collaboratively across community on innovative solutions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and prepare for the impacts of climate change as we aspire to a healthy, resilient and safe environment for all.”

Washington also appointed Brandon Davis to serve as managing director overseeing the City’s Office of Equity and Engagement (OEE) and the City’s Office of Oversight and Public Accountability (OPA). Davis had served in an interim capacity overseeing both departments since November 2023. In this role, Davis functions as the City’s chief diversity officer and works to promote community, workforce, and supplier diversity for our employees and residents.

Davis, a 2024 member of Crain’s Grand Rapids Business’ “40 under 40,” first joined the City’s team in 2018 as a senior labor relations specialist. In 2019, Davis led the establishment of the City’s Oversight and Public Accountability Office which utilizes targeted change, accountability, restorative justice, empowerment and engagement to help create and improve just outcomes and respectful relationships between public safety and community. Davis leads many of the City’s civilian violence prevention efforts in partnership with community including, but not limited to, Cure Violence GR. In addition to that work, Davis has been an advocate for equity within the City organization. He co-wrote the City’s Equity Statement and has been a champion for embedding equity in all City operations.

Davis began his law career in his hometown of Detroit, where he served as a defense attorney and prosecutor. He has a bachelor’s degree in interpersonal and public communication from Central Michigan University and a law degree from Wayne State University.