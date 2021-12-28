Drinks with Pat: Pat’s Punch

On the way to a party and in need of a quick beverage to share? Stop in at a liquor store and find one or two of these to pass around.

A go-to during the holiday season for me always is Sierra Nevada Celebration Ale. The fresh hop beer is absolutely delicious for most of those who enjoy a beer — hoppy or not. It’s not an in-your-face, aggressively hoppy IPA, but a nuanced, delicious example of what a traditional American IPA should be. I’ll never stop beating this drum this time of year — one of the only beers I actively seek out each year when it’s released.

Bell’s Christmas Ale, from Kalamazoo; Great Lakes Christmas Ale, from Cleveland, Ohio; and Anchor Christmas Ale, the craft beer OG from San Francisco, are a trio of great seasonal beers that evoke a warm evening by the fire.

For locally crafted spirits, Long Road Distillers and Eastern Kille are incredible distilleries making delicious spirits for nearly any drinkers’ preference. Whether it’s whiskey, vodka, gin, rum or perhaps an amaro, these distilleries can tickle a host’s palate.

Need some bubbly? When I was a youth, my brother had recently turned 21 and brought an L. Mawby Sex to our family Christmas. My immature self thought it was hilarious. Well, a more seasoned Pat thinks it’s a very tasty, Michigan-made sparkling wine with a silly name.

How about a cocktail?

I’ve never gotten to publish this, so this seems like a solid time to do it. While tequila normally isn’t a regular spirit for Michigan winters, it can help punch up a winter gathering this year, thanks to this easy and tasty recipe.

Pat’s Punch

2 oz. Blanco tequila

1 oz. cherry syrup/juice

Juice of 1/2 lime

Juice of 1/2 ruby red grapefruit

Rosemary sprig for garnish

Add liquid ingredients to shaker with ice. Shake. Strain into glass. Garnish with rosemary.

A festive tequila cocktail!