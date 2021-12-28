MVH Grand Rapids receives $30,000 donation

Michigan Veteran Homes (MVH) received a $30,000 donation to support local veterans on Christmas Eve.

The donation came from Leo and Valerie Martin, owners of the Rolling Rock Ranch in Hershey, along with Friends of Rolling Rock Ranch, a nonprofit that hosts an annual pheasant hunt benefiting local veterans. The donation was presented on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, at MVH Grand Rapids, at 3000 Monroe Ave. NE.

“All of our success is attributed directly to the individuals, businesses and social groups who so generously donate to our cause. We could not do it without all of their support,” said Don Pyles, treasurer of Friends of Rolling Rock Ranch. “2021 is our sixth year, and, in total, we have donated over $160,000 directly to the veteran resident members of Michigan Veteran Homes at Grand Rapids.”

Friends of Rolling Rock Ranch was founded in 2016 by three friends and their spouses who enjoy the outdoors and hunting and wanted to give back to their local veterans. Though the founding members were not veterans themselves, each of their parents served in the military and fostered their passion for recognizing veterans for their service. The annual event benefits veterans and allows the community to share a day of fellowship and hunting with local, disabled former service members.

“Rolling Rock Ranch and Friends of Rolling Rock Ranch have truly been the patriarchs of never letting our veterans feel forgotten,” said Tiffany Carr, community engagement coordinator, MVH. “Every year, they invite our veterans to participate in their annual fundraiser to hunt pheasant, break bread with friends and enjoy the ranch. The veterans look forward to this hunting experience every year.”

More information about Friends of Rolling Rock Ranch is at rrrvethunt.com.