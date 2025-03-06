Michigan’s Long Summer Nights at Stake

Daylight saving time begins this year on Sunday, March 9, and continues through early November. The twice-yearly time change—moving clocks forward in the spring and back in the fall—has been part of American life since the 1960s as a way to conserve energy.

As the annual switch to daylight saving time approaches, Michigan residents are once again confronted with the question of whether they want to continue observing the time change. State Senator Thomas Albert, R-Lowell, has reintroduced Senate Bill 126, which, if passed, would allow voters to decide the fate of daylight saving time in the November 2026 election. “The alleged benefits of daylight saving time — particularly when it comes to energy savings — are questionable at best,” Albert said. “I don’t believe the benefits are worth the disrupted sleep, and the possible health and safety concerns raised by the time change.”

While the energy-saving benefits of the time change are often debated, daylight saving time remains an essential part of the summer experience in Michigan. For those of us living on the west side of the state, the extended daylight means people can experience a full summer day even if they work until 5 p.m. Twilight lingers well into the night, allowing locals and tourists alike to enjoy everything from beach bonfires to late-night strolls along the pier. It’s one of the many things that make West Michigan’s summers so unique.

The question of whether to continue observing daylight saving time is not new for Michigan voters. In 1968, voters rejected the time change, only to approve its return in 1972. Both votes were close, highlighting the divided opinions on the issue.

Albert’s proposal does not suggest switching Michigan to permanent daylight saving time, which would result in long, dark winter mornings. Instead, voters would be asked whether to continue with the current system of time changes twice a year or stay on standard time year-round.

As the debate over daylight saving time continues, the impact it has on daily life in West Michigan—especially during the summer months—cannot be overlooked.

“Is switching to daylight saving time worth the headaches? Does it have any valid reason for continuing in this day and age?” Albert said. “I personally would say ‘no,’ but obviously opinions differ. We should let the people of Michigan decide once and for all.” “The alleged benefits of daylight saving time — particularly when it comes to energy savings — are questionable at best,” Albert said. “I don’t believe the benefits are worth the disrupted sleep, and the possible health and safety concerns raised by the time change. It’s time to let voters decide.”