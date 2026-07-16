Shakey Graves at Frederik Meijer Gardens postponed due to air quality

Fans hoping to catch Shakey Graves under the stars at the Frederik Meijer Gardens Amphitheater on Wednesday night will have to wait a little longer.

Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park announced that the July 16 performance has been postponed after unprecedented air quality conditions prompted organizers to put health and safety first.

In a statement released ahead of the scheduled concert, venue officials said the decision was made “out of an abundance of caution” for guests, performers, staff, and volunteers as wildfire smoke from Canada pushed air quality to concerning levels across West Michigan.

The concert has been rescheduled for Friday, Sept. 18, with all tickets purchased for the original date remaining valid for the new performance.

Patrons who are unable to attend the September date will receive refund information from AXS, the venue’s official ticketing partner.

The postponement comes as much of Michigan experienced some of the poorest air quality readings in the country, leading many outdoor activities and events to be modified or canceled. While disappointing for fans eager to see Shakey Graves perform in the intimate outdoor setting, organizers emphasized that protecting the health of everyone involved outweighed the decision to proceed.

Frederik Meijer Gardens thanked concertgoers for their understanding and patience, expressing hope for improved conditions when the tour returns this fall.