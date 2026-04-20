New GR amphitheater readies itself for guests

As opening day approaches for the new Acrisure Amphitheater, Grand Rapids is fine-tuning two essentials of the concert experience: what you’ll eat and how you’ll get there.

Set along the Grand River with room for more than 12,000 guests, the venue is expected to draw upwards of 300,000 visitors each season beginning May 2026. To match that scale, organizers are leaning into both elevated dining and carefully choreographed logistics.

On the culinary side, Executive Chef Maurice Cordova—whose résumé includes years at Van Andel Arena—is treating food as more than an afterthought. “Food is part of the show,” Cordova says. “Our goal is to create an experience that feels exciting, elevated, and uniquely West Michigan — whether you’re in a VIP space, seated in a Loge box, or relaxing on the lawn.”

Menus aim to balance crowd-pleasers with local flair. Expect smash burgers, build-your-own nachos and customizable rice bowls alongside picnic-friendly charcuterie boxes and grilled vegetable bento. Partnerships with area staples like Wild Dough, Love’s Ice Cream and Ebel’s Meats underscore a commitment to Michigan-sourced ingredients. Featured items rolling out this season include a Smokehouse Meat Board and Cheesecake Cups.

Of course, even the best meal won’t matter if getting there is a headache. That’s where the City’s new planning hub—grandrapidsmi.gov/venueparking—comes in. Designed as a one-stop shop, the site offers real-time parking reservations, walking maps, shuttle routes and rideshare instructions.

“We’ve taken a coordinated, citywide approach to ensure this major new venue becomes a major win for everyone visiting downtown Grand Rapids,” says Deputy City Manager Kate Berens, emphasizing safety and predictability. The strategy hinges on a “park once” model, encouraging visitors to reserve spaces in advance and enjoy a short walk through downtown.

With thousands of parking spots within a half-mile, a revamped DASH shuttle running every eight minutes and clear wayfinding throughout the city, officials are betting that a little pre-planning will go a long way. Or, as Mobile GR Director Jessica Smith puts it: “We’ve built the tools to make that easy.”

For the smoothest start to your night, plan ahead and explore parking options, transit routes and real-time updates at Grand Rapids Venue Parking Website—your go-to guide for getting to and from Acrisure Amphitheater with ease. Go to grandrapidsmi.gov/venueparking