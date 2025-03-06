Out of the Park and Into the Museum

A new exhibit opening at the Grand Rapids Public Museum next month will bring baseball history to life through an extensive collection of autographed baseballs. Opening on April 4, 2025, the Play Ball! exhibit showcases an extraordinary collection of 1,200 autographed baseballs and memorabilia, offering a deep dive into the history of the Detroit Tigers.

This exhibit is bound to be a grand slam for Tigers fans and baseball lovers alike. Whether you’re an avid fan or just appreciate the game’s rich history, the collection features legendary players, including Ty Cobb, Al Kaline, and Miguel Cabrera, among others. The signed baseballs, spanning from 1901 to 2020, tell the story of a century of baseball greatness. And with a special focus on West Michigan’s ties to the Tigers, the exhibit provides a local spin on some of the most celebrated moments and figures in the sport.

Located on the second floor of the GRPM, Play Ball! is included with museum admission, offering an accessible and fun way to experience the legacy of the Tigers. For Kent County residents, kids 17 and under can enjoy the exhibit free of charge every day. Whether you’re coming to see the autographs of baseball legends or to sit in authentic Tiger Stadium seats used between 1978 and 2008, the exhibit offers plenty of opportunities to get up close and personal with the rich history of the team.

Visitors will also be able to interact with the exhibit, experiencing the game in a hands-on way with an interactive game that lets fans imagine managing their own baseball team. It’s an experience designed to give everyone a chance to feel like they’re in the dugout, part of the action.

The exhibit’s impressive collection was generously donated by Steve Nagengast, a lifelong Tigers fan, and his wife, Mary. Nagengast’s passion for collecting autographed baseballs began in the 1990s after attending a Tigers Fantasy Camp in Florida and a signing event at Woodland Mall. Over the years, he expanded his collection through national auctions, personal meetings with players, and networking with memorabilia dealers. His dedication to the sport and the Tigers is evident in this incredible donation, which will now be available for future generations of baseball fans to appreciate.

The donation is also a family affair. Nagengast’s four grandchildren—Harrison and Eleanor Zuidema, and Conor and Quinlan Walsh—encouraged their grandparents to make the donation possible. The grandchildren are excited to see their family’s collection displayed and preserved for future baseball enthusiasts.

Play Ball! is sure to be a home run for the GRPM, offering an unforgettable look at the Detroit Tigers’ legacy and the magic of baseball. This collection is not just about baseballs; it’s about the stories, the history, and the people who have made the Tigers a central part of the American sports landscape.

For more information about the exhibit, visit https://www.grpm.org/play-ball/. To purchase tickets or learn more about the museum, visit grpm.org.