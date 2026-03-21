Art exhibition explores intense visions of the future

Saugatuck/Douglas artist John Leben presents “Promise of Tomorrow,” a new exhibition at the Keeler Lounge in Fountain Street Church, 24 Fountain St. NE, Grand Rapids.

The show features 27 original works, along with Leben’s children’s book “Amy and the Tortoise” and a 15-minute animated film based on the story. Through painting, illustration, and animation, Leben offers an immersive experience that blends storytelling with his creative interpretation of how the world might evolve.

“I’ve been working with environmental themes for the last ten years,” Leben said. “This exhibition is a retrospective of both my fantasies and my nightmares about what may become of our world in the future.”

While the exhibition reflects the artist’s contemplation of environmental change, it primarily highlights his visual storytelling, intricate composition, and imaginative approach. Visitors are invited to explore his vivid, sometimes unsettling imagery and the narratives woven throughout the works.

Opened March 10, “Promise of Tomorrow” runs through May 10. A public reception with the artist is scheduled for Sunday, March 22, from noon to 2 p.m. Both the exhibition and the reception are free and open to the public.