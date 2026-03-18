Grand Rapids named among Midwest’s best

Grand Rapids has been named a winner in Midwest Living’s 2026 Best of the Midwest Awards, Experience Grand Rapids announced, highlighting the city’s top-tier travel and hospitality offerings.

Hand-selected by the publication’s editors, the annual awards program celebrates nearly 150 established and emerging leaders in travel and hospitality across the Midwest and beyond, spanning 16 categories including hotels, resorts, restaurants, vacation destinations, and cruise lines.

The recognition highlights Grand Rapids’ continued rise as one of the Midwest’s most vibrant destinations—known for its thriving craft beverage scene, dynamic arts and culture offerings, and growing collection of attractions that draw visitors year-round.

“We’re honored that Midwest Living’s editors selected Grand Rapids for this recognition,” said Doug Small, president & CEO, Experience Grand Rapids. “Our community has built something truly special here—from innovative restaurants and breweries to world-class art and cultural experiences. And with exciting new development happening along the Grand Riverfront, we’re creating even more reasons for visitors to discover Grand Rapids in the years ahead.”

In 2024, Grand Rapids and Kent County welcomed 22.3 million visitors who infused $2.0 billion into the local economy, supporting thousands of local jobs and businesses.

Midwest Living, which celebrates its 40th anniversary in 2026, reaches more than 3 million readers and fans and has long served as a trusted voice for discovering destinations and experiences throughout the Midwest.

“Recognition like this helps introduce new travelers to everything Grand Rapids and Kent County have to offer,” said Small. “We’re proud to represent a destination that continues to surprise and delight visitors while strengthening our regional economy.”

The full list of winners appears in the Spring 2026 issue of Midwest Living and online here.