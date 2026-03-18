City Commission hits the road

The City of Grand Rapids will bring local government directly into the community with its first Commission Night Out of the year at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, at GRPS University, 1400 Fuller Ave. NE. The evening pairs the 7 p.m. regular City Commission meeting with a chance for residents to preview major road construction projects planned for 2026, offering a closer look at how decisions are made and how public input shapes city work.

Taking a cue from last year’s larger construction-focused gathering, this year’s event adopts a more intimate format, featuring an information table where neighbors can explore four key road projects, including timelines and planned upgrades aimed at improving safety, mobility and infrastructure. City staff will outline work planned across more than 100 street projects this summer—representing a Vital Streets investment of more than $51 million—while also sharing resources for business owners preparing for construction season.

Among the highlighted projects, Buchanan Avenue from Hall Street to Corinne Street is scheduled for work from September through November 2026, continuing in spring 2027. The full reconstruction will require a complete closure and include lead service line replacement and water main improvements, with an estimated cost of $5.88 million. Burton Street, spanning Division Avenue to Kalamazoo Avenue, is expected to undergo intermittent closures from April through November 2026 as crews replace lead service lines, upgrade water mains, improve sidewalks and curb ramps, and install new asphalt, totaling about $11.17 million.

Construction on Cesar Chavez Avenue between Beacon and Hall streets is set to begin March 30 and run through August 2026, involving a full closure, utility replacements and full reconstruction at a cost of approximately $3.5 million. Meanwhile, Monroe Avenue from Coldbrook to Newberry streets will see resurfacing work along with sidewalk and curb ramp upgrades from April to June 2026, with an investment of about $1.15 million.

Commission Night Out is designed to be accessible and welcoming to residents of all ages, offering opportunities to connect with city leaders, learn about programs and services, and better understand how planned improvements will impact their neighborhoods. Light snacks will be provided. The City Commission meeting will also be broadcast on Comcast Channel 26 and livestreamed on the city’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.