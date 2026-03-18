Grand Rapids Magazine is bringing the city’s favorites together for one unforgettable night at the Best of Grand Rapids Party Presented by Eastbrook Homes, taking place May 8 at the Goei Center. This lively celebration honors the restaurants, businesses, and local personalities that readers voted as the very best of Grand Rapids.

Designed as the ultimate kickoff to the summer season, the evening will feature delicious food tastings from Best of Grand Rapids restaurant winners, signature cocktails, and a packed lineup of entertainment. Guests can enjoy live music from Michigan country band Prior Noon, a high-energy performance from local party band Great Scott!, and a dance-ready soundtrack from DJ Keller.

The event celebrates the results of Grand Rapids Magazine’s annual Best of Grand Rapids readers’ survey, where locals nominate and vote for their favorite spots across dozens of categories—from standout restaurants and coffee shops to entertainment venues, services, and community staples. The party brings many of those winning businesses together in one place, giving guests the chance to taste, sip, and experience what makes the city special.

Hosting this year’s festivities is the The Goei Center, an elegant venue just minutes from downtown provides the perfect backdrop for the night of celebration.

Guests can choose between General Admission and VIP experiences. General Admission begins at 7 p.m. and includes access to food tastings, drinks, and live entertainment throughout the evening. VIP Reception ticket holders enjoy early entry privileges at 6 p.m., offering the first opportunity to sample dishes from participating winners while enjoying access to the exclusive VIP lounge.

Open to guests 21 and over, the Best of Grand Rapids Party Presented by Eastbrook homes promises an energetic evening of great food, music, and community celebration. Tickets are available now! https://events.humanitix.com/best-of-grand-rapids-party-2026