Ada community leaders gather for park groundbreaking

Ada Township officials, residents and donors gathered Wednesday to celebrate the groundbreaking of Covered Bridge Park, a major milestone in the village’s ongoing transformation and a tribute to one of its most beloved landmarks.

“Covered Bridge Park will be a great place for the public to gather, be active and enjoy everything that Ada has to offer,” said Ada Township Supervisor Tom Korth. “It’s a key piece of our trail network and a major step toward realizing our community’s vision of accessible outdoor spaces that connect the Village.”

The 15-acre public space will be centered around Ada’s historic Covered Bridge, a picturesque wooden span that has become an emblem of the community. A popular backdrop for senior portraits and a point of pride for residents, the bridge will now serve as the gateway to a new era of riverfront recreation.

The project is the culmination of Connecting Community, an $8.5 million fundraising campaign launched in May 2024 to reimagine and expand park space in the heart of Ada Village.

“We are so excited for construction to begin at Covered Bridge Park and look forward to the opportunities for connection and recreation it will offer to the Ada community,” said Steve and Amy Van Andel, honorary co-chairs of the Connecting Community campaign. “This park will also bring a beautiful balance of green space to the Village as the business landscape here continues to thrive. There will truly be something for everyone to enjoy.”

The campaign brought together residents, civic leaders and philanthropists around a shared vision: to create a vibrant, accessible gathering place that reflects both the character and momentum of this growing community.

Covered Bridge Park will feature a wide range of amenities designed to serve all ages and interests. Families will enjoy a new splash pad and modern playground, while recreational users will benefit from two pickleball courts, a dog park, and open green space for unstructured play. Scenic river overlooks and boardwalks will provide quiet spots for relaxation or reflection, and a new pedestrian bridge will help improve access across the site. Additional features will include a picnic area, a kayak launch, a veteran’s memorial, updated restroom facilities, and two parking areas to support increased visitation.

The land includes the area formerly known as Leonard Field, as well as a parcel on the western edge of the Covered Bridge that was acquired by Ada Township in 2023 through a private gift from local resident and honorary campaign co-chair Cheri DeVos.

“My hope is that this new park will create fun opportunities for families, friends and neighbors to play together and make lasting memories while enjoying increased access to the historic Covered Bridge and beautiful Thornapple River,” said DeVos.

Construction will be led by Katerberg VerHage, a West Michigan-based landscape construction firm, and will take place in two phases. The first phase, which focuses on the north side of the Covered Bridge, will include the installation of green space, riverfront seating areas and the veteran’s memorial. This portion of the park is expected to be completed by early December 2025, aligning with Ada’s annual holiday events.

The second phase will address the southern section of the park, where more active amenities—including the playground, splash pad, pickleball courts and dog park—will be built. This portion is expected to be finished by June 2026.