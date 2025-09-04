GR company’s ‘Holy Hustle’ airs on BET+

Branch Out Productions, a Black- and woman-owned production company with offices in Grand Rapids and Los Angeles, is celebrating the release of “Holy Hustle” on BET+ today, Sept. 4, 2025.

Brought to life by director Marvin Towns, “Holy Hustle” follows rising-star pastor Marcus Thompson as he navigates his faith, the expectations of his community, and the pull of desire.

“The movie addresses contemporary issues facing religious communities today,” Towns said. “Online content creation, social media influence, and changing moral standards take center stage. These themes resonated with me, and I felt confident that it would resonate with modern audiences seeking authentic representation.”

Lisa Mathis is one of the founders of Branch Out Productions. Born and raised in Grand Rapids herself, Mathis draws parallels between the film and city she once called home.

“I believe Grand Rapids is a city that’s both deeply rooted in faith, but also, it’s incredibly entrepreneurial, and so that mix of spirituality and hustle really mirrored what we wanted in this film,” she said. “I think that’s a lot about what this film says, and we really wanted to capture that tension between tradition and ambition and how they both can shape your identity.”

This isn’t their first collab–Mathis and Towns worked together a few years back on the 2022 film, “Block Party.”

“I worked with the Branch Out Productions team for their film, ‘Block Party,’ that was produced entirely in Grand Rapids, Michigan in 2022,” Towns said. “I developed a respect, friendship and admiration for their storytelling ability, and as a female-led independent production company, their ability to move their movies from script to screen!”

“Holy Hustle” is available on BET+ today.