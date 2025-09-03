Robinette’s sets fall schedule

Fall is arriving in full color at Robinette’s Apple Haus and Winery, and the beloved West Michigan destination is rolling out a full slate of seasonal fun starting Tuesday, Sept. 2.

Robinette’s will be open every day this fall, with the Apple Haus operating Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the Gift Barn and Winery open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday hours for all buildings are noon to 6 p.m.

Here’s what visitors can look forward to this season:

Corn Maze

Starting Sept. 2, the 2025 corn maze opens for the season. Admission is $10 per person, with last entry at 5 p.m. Maze hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays, noon to 5 p.m.

Horse-Drawn Wagon Rides

Take in the autumn scenery with a relaxing wagon ride through the orchard. Rides are $12 per person and run Fridays from 1 to 5 p.m., Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. In October, rides will also be available on Thursdays from 1 to 5 p.m.

U-Pick Apples

U-pick season kicks off Saturday, Sept. 6, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., while supplies last. Bags are $24 per peck.

Petting Zoo and Pony Rides

Sundays just got cuter with a petting zoo and pony rides available from noon to 4 p.m.

Jumping Pillow

Let the kids bounce off some energy on the giant Jumping Pillow, open daily for those age 3 and up. Admission is $6 per person. Hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m., weather permitting.

Wine Tasting

Adults 21 and over can enjoy a wine tasting experience in the winery for $10 per person. It’s a perfect pairing with cider donuts and fall views.

Don’t Miss:

Women’s apparel sale in the Barn

Famous cider, donuts and baked goods in the Apple Haus

Family photo ops around the orchard

For full details, visit robinettes.com or call 616-361-5567. Robinette’s is located at 3142 Four Mile Road NE in Grand Rapids.