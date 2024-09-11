Artists Come Home to KCAD

Kendall College of Art and Design (KCAD) of Ferris State University dives into the ArtPrize 2024 festivities with “Coming Home,” a new exhibition showcasing Michigan’s profound influence on art and design. Open to the public from September 3 to November 2, the exhibit is located at KCAD’s 17 Fountain St. building in downtown Grand Rapids. As an official ArtPrize venue, KCAD will host events from September 13-28.

“We are proud to celebrate our state’s rich creative heritage and its impact in shaping global art and design conversations,” said KCAD President and ArtPrize Steering Committee member Tara McCrackin. “ArtPrize is not only a unique opportunity for our students to engage with a city-wide art experiment, but an invitation for everyone to experience creativity in unexpected places.”

The exhibition highlights several standout works. Dianne Carroll Burdick and Katya Grokhovsky from Grand Rapids, and Teresa Dunn from East Lansing, contribute compelling pieces to the show. Samuelle Green presents her immersive “marshmallow polypore,” while Paloma Núñez-Regueiro offers “Counted/Uncounted,” which celebrates Michigan’s diverse communities, and Two Eagles Marcus showcases his transcendent piece, “Directions I.” Ange Zelenak’s interactive “Dear Future Me” invites visitors to write encouraging letters to their future selves. Additionally, Elijah Haswell contributes a striking digital illustration and has designed this year’s ArtPrize poster, which will be available for purchase at KCAD’s The Spark retail space.

The public can meet the artists at the Coming Home Artists Reception on September 13 from 4 to 6 p.m. The exhibition will be open during the following hours: Monday through Thursday from 1 to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from noon to 8 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

KCAD also hosts College Portfolio Review Days on September 24 and 25 from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for students seeking professional feedback. The ArtPrize Closing Ceremony will take place on September 27 at Pearl Street and Division Avenue, featuring food trucks, a cash bar, and a lively performance.

In addition to the exhibition, KCAD is collaborating with West Michigan Honda Dealers for the Honda Paint My Ride Showcase and is actively involved with over 40 KCAD-connected artists in the ArtPrize 2024 event.