Heroes, villains and the art behind the action

Ever wonder how your favorite superheroes leap from a sketchpad to the big screen? POW! The Art of Comics at the Muskegon Museum of Art gives visitors a chance to see the process in action—without needing a cape.

The exhibition spans decades of comic book history, with more than 100 original drawings from the 1960s through the 2000s. Alongside these, over 100 pieces of concept art from major Hollywood and science fiction films show how characters and vehicles evolve from idea to storyboards to full productions.

Visitors can check out iconic props like an Adam West Batman costume and a Magneto helmet, plus recreations of the 1989 Batmobile and Batsuit. Interactive elements throughout the exhibit add a playful layer, letting people feel like part of the comic world.

The Muskegon Museum of Art also celebrated local heroes during the opening reception with its Community of Heroes Celebration, honoring police officers, firefighters, and their families through art, music, and sports. The weeklong festivities were presented in partnership with the West Michigan Symphony and the Muskegon Lumberjacks.

Open now through May 17 and underwritten by Jean Chin and Swanson Pickle Company, POW! The Art of Comics offers something for longtime fans and newcomers alike—no superpowers required.