Save the date for Retriever Fever!

West Michigan families and their four-legged best friends are invited to attend Paws with a Cause’s fourth annual Retriever Fever! This free, dog-friendly gathering will take place on Saturday, September 21, 2024, at Riverside Park located at 2001 Monroe Ave NE, Grand Rapids.

This event is centered around a friendly competition between Labrador Retriever and Golden Retriever fans with retriever races, raffles, and merchandise sales contributing to deciding which dog breed is named “Top Dog” and raises the most money for PAWS. Retriever Fever will also include food trucks, games and activities, local community vendors, Dog CPR/First Aid Demonstrations by Blue Pearl Pet Hospital, Pet Headshots by Tailwagger

Dog Photography, and the opportunity to get your dog’s nails trimmed. Attendees will also be able to hear about the life-changing impact of a PAWS Assistance Dog from a Client Speaker and see PAWS Assistance Dogs in action through demonstrations.

“We’re so excited to be hosting this event back to our community for a fourth year in a row,” said Kristy Blackmore, Special Events Manager at PAWS. “There are new additions this year including dog nail trims, CPR demonstrations, new community vendors, and new PAWS Dogs to meet. It’s going to be a fun day. We hope people bring their dogs join in on the excitement!”

Opportunities to support the non-profit in their mission to serve people with disabilities through assistance dogs are available through Event Sponsorships and donations.

More information about Retriever Fever can be found at this link.