Botanicals: browse, vote and think spring!

Even under winter’s snow, Grand Rapids is full of botanical inspiration this February. Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park is in the running for Best Botanical Garden in the USA TODAY 10BEST Readers’ Choice Awards, complementing its ongoing nomination for Best Sculpture Park. Voting for Best Botanical Garden runs Feb. 9 – March 9, and supporters 18 and older can vote daily here. Voting for Best Sculpture Park ends Feb. 16, with daily voting available here.

“This nomination distinguishes Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park as one of the nation’s most significant botanic experiences, recognizing our commitment to excellence and innovation in horticulture,” said Meijer Gardens COO Carol Kendra. “What sets Meijer Gardens apart is how seamlessly we integrate art, culture, and nature into a single guest experience.”

Meanwhile, local artists are bringing the essence of botanicals indoors at the Grand Valley Artists gallery. Their February show, Botanicals, evokes the lushness of the season: think mounds of magnolias, lovely lilies, zinnias in full color, and other floral delights—rendered in paint, chalk, watercolor, and more. The gallery is tucked behind Schuler Books on 29th Street SE, with ample on-site parking. It is open Mondays from 10 a.m. to noon, and Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Even with snow outside, botanical inspiration is thriving in Grand Rapids—through imaginative gallery displays and the promise of gardens to come when spring arrives.