Art, history, and a mission converge at ArtPrize venue

This evening, the East Hills neighborhood will be buzzing with a celebration that’s been 150 years in the making. Hermitage at Diamond—a striking former church turned creative hub—will open its doors tonight, Sept. 18, 2025, from 5 to 9 p.m. for a fundraiser to finish what years of love and labor have started: installing the final two giant stained glass rose windows on the building’s exterior.

Carol Moore, the preservationist behind the well-known Wealthy Theatre restoration, has been leading the charge since founding Hermitage at Diamond in 2017. Over the past several years, she’s personally repainted the building’s exterior twice and managed cosmetic updates inside the nearly century-and-a-half-old structure. Now, Moore is moving ahead with major renovations to fully enclose the building before the harsh Michigan winter sets in.

The two remaining rose windows, each more than 10 feet across, have been carefully restored by Kolenda Art Glass and fitted into custom wooden frames built by Grand River Builders. Their installation this fall will complete the church’s exterior, allowing the next phase of interior improvements—like HVAC upgrades, plumbing, and better accessibility—to begin.

“This historic structure has been a landmark in the East Hills neighborhood for 150 years,” said Moore. “Preservation, sustainability, accessibility – these are all critical facets of any thriving city. We invite the community to join us in reimagining this special space as a center for continued collaboration, creativity, and connection.”

The fundraiser also kicks off Hermitage at Diamond’s role as an Uptown hub for ArtPrize 2025. The featured exhibit, Somewhere: At Hermitage and Diamond, curated by the VEIL Collective, brings together diverse art forms—portraiture, sculpture, textiles, animation, and live performances—set within the historic sanctuary walls.

Originally built in 1875 as Third Reformed Church, the building has stood as a fixture in East Hills for generations. With this fundraising push to raise $150,000 before winter, Hermitage at Diamond is poised to enter a new era as a thriving center for arts and community.

If you’re looking to experience a blend of history, art, and community you can find it at 1130 Diamond Avenue SE, Grand Rapids. Learn more or get involved at hermitage-at-diamond.org/get-involved.