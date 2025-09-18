Primed for success!

Since its grand debut in 2017, Mertens Prime has always stood out—not just for its historic charm but for its bold culinary ambitions. Housed in the former lobby of the New Hotel Mertens, the space oozes old-world grandeur: original tiled floors, a dark wood bar, and plush leather booths that nod to a different era. It was once a brasserie with a heavy French influence, but under the leadership of public-facing owner and General Manager Laura Sandborn, the restaurant has evolved into something far more dynamic.

When Sandborn returned to Mertens in 2021 after a brief departure, she brought with her a clear vision: to make great food more accessible. Gone were the prix-fixe menus and intimidating French terms. In their place came a New American Fusion approach—global inspiration with local heart. Dishes like Chicken and Waffles now sit comfortably alongside classics like Filet Mignon for Two, and even playful vegan options like Marry Me Butter Bean “Chicken.”

“We don’t want people to feel like they have to save up for months just to come in and enjoy a meal,”Sandborn said. “This should be a place where you can walk in on a Tuesday and feel welcome.”

Weathering Rumors and Setbacks

After the restaurant briefly went up for sale, word quickly spread that Mertens Prime had permanently closed. “Once the rumor mill starts, it’s really hard to shake off,” Sandborn admits. “We were never closed—we just shut down a couple days midweek to regroup. But the damage was done. People still ask us if we’re open.”

Adding to the challenge, Sandborn suffered a serious injury that temporarily took her away from day-to-day operations. Known for her hands-on leadership—always present, always in the thick of it—the absence left a palpable gap. But the team pressed on. “They were worried, but they pulled through,” Sandborn says. “And I’m proud to say we’re back and stronger than ever.”

An Elevated Experience

Despite all the changes, one thing hasn’t shifted: the quality. Mertens Prime remains a place to get one of the best steaks in the city, often butchered and cut to order in-house, using locally sourced meats from Byron Center Meats and Halpern’s. Their scratch kitchen refuses to cut corners, and the results are evident on every plate—from the bone marrow and truffle fries starter to the lobster ravioli with bay scallops.

Whether it’s a casual dinner or a special celebration, the menu is designed to offer guests high-end dining without the elitist feel. The energy inside is upbeat and modern, yet rooted in timeless elegance. And it’s not just about the food—it’s about the entire experience.

“My goal is for people to feel at home here,” Sandborn says. “Whether you’re here for a quick bite or a long dinner with friends, it should feel warm, approachable, and genuinely good.”

While Sandborn is the visionary behind the restaurant, she’s quick to shine the spotlight on her team. Front-of-house veteran Candice Rolfe is one of the driving forces behind the guest experience, bringing a personal touch and genuine warmth to every table. “We’ve got a crew of people who care deeply about what they do,” Sandborn says. “This isn’t just a job—it’s a place to grow, to create, and to be part of something meaningful.”

The Rooftop Renaissance—and Art in the Air

One of Mertens Prime’s standout features is its rooftop, a rare open-air space offering a near 360-degree view of downtown Grand Rapids. This year, the rooftop and main floor will host ArtPrize artists, transforming the restaurant into a gallery as well as a gathering place.

“Being part of the community means embracing the art, the people, the stories that make Grand Rapids what it is,” Sandborn says. “We don’t just want to feed people—we want them to feel something here.”

The rooftop kitchen now serves sharable small plates like crispy pork belly and perfectly seared steak bites, making it an ideal space for casual gatherings, date nights, or simply enjoying a cocktail at sunset.

A Dining Experience to Remember

A recent visit confirmed just how far Mertens Prime has come. The meal opened with decadent bone marrow and crisp truffle fries, followed by a light, well-balanced lobster ravioli. But the main event—the Filet Mignon for Two—was nothing short of spectacular: seared to perfection, tender and flavorful, paired with roasted potatoes and vibrant green asparagus.

Every bite was matched by the atmosphere: welcoming staff, warm lighting, and a dining room that hums with the energy of a space reborn.

Mertens Prime has navigated the storms of rumor and recovery, and emerged not only intact but reimagined. With Laura Sandborn at the helm and a dedicated team behind her, the restaurant has doubled down on its roots—classic hospitality, timeless style—while pushing boldly into the future.

So if you haven’t been lately, now’s the time.